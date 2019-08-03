NC State head coach Dave Doeren expects to use a running back by committee approach in replacing departed Reggie Gallaspy.

Gallaspy rushed 228 times for 1,091 yards and 18 touchdowns in a storybook senior year, which he played through nagging injuries. Gallaspy played in all 13 games and proved to be a workhorse for the Wolfpack.

NC State finished with 483 rushing attempts and 496 passing attempts last year, which was impressive balance. A healthy Ricky Person, slimmed down Trent Pennix and three new freshmen will be tasked with continuing that balance.

Doeren pointed out that Boston College star running back AJ Dillon might get 25-plus carries a game, but that most teams are using the committee approach.

“I think it’s the deepest group that I’ve had,” Doeren said. “We got five guys back there that can play.

“There are more reps happening now than there used to be, where everyone used to huddle on both sides of the football. The game was shorter and it was different. You are getting 70-to-80 plays a game on both sides of the football.”

Person, who underwent surgery for a labrum injury, is 100 percent healthy, and hopes to show why he was a dominant three-down running back at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High his senior year.

Person gutted out nine games last year, rushing 112 times for 471 yards and two touchdowns last year. His injury issues during fall camp a year ago dashed any hope of being healthy last year.

“He had a postseason repair and we were taking time with the protocol,” Doeren said. “He had a lot of things from when he got here, from his wrist to his hamstring to his hip. We just wanted to get him right going into fall camp.”

Fellow recruiting classmate Pennix, who played in four games last year before redshirting, also was banged up coming out of 2018 fall camp. Pennix has lost about 12 pounds, though listed at 6-2 and 224 pounds. He clocked 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash during a recent NC State testing day.

“So far, I haven’t been able to see that [4.4 speed], and he hasn’t gotten out on any of his runs because the defense has been in the right place,” Doeren said. “He has trained hard. I’m excited to see where that goes when get into our special teams and some of the plays we can get him out in space, and see if it transfers.”

Freshmen Jordan Houston, Delbert Mimms and Zonovan Knight will all get their chance to shine. Knight was one of the stars of the Kay Yow Spring Game last April and was a coveted Rivals.com four-star prospect coming out of Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High.

Person is listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, though he said he might be closer to 215 now. Finding a physical back between the tackles on short-yardage runs will be a key priority. It could be where the Wolfpack will miss Gallaspy the most.

“I assume it will be Ricky or Trent in that role,” said Doeren about short-yardage carries. “We’ll see. Delbert is a thick kid too, but you don’t want to expect that from a freshman quite yet.”

Houston was verbally committed to Maryland and Mimms was slotted for Vanderbilt before both switched to NC State leading up to signing day. Mimms was a “blueshirt” and this week was the first time Doeren could publicly talk about him. Houston also has opened up some eyes during the first two days of practice.

“He’s really good out of the backfield and is a good receiver,” Doeren said. “He is impressive in every rep he gets. He’s quick, has good vision, he’s explosive and has a chip on his shoulder.”