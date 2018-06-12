Harris is NC State's 10th verbal commitment. Jakeen Harris (Rivals.com)

The good times continue rolling for NC State, as three-star defensive back Jakeen Harris from Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine School made his pledge after unofficially visiting NC State Friday. Harris is the Pack's fifth commitment since the month of June started and the second from the city of Savannah. Three-star center Dylan McMahon from Savannah Christian School picked NC State on Friday. Harris, a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder being targeted by NC State as a nickel/safety, picked the Pack over offers from, among others, Boston College, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Florida and UCF. He visited UNC over the weekend.