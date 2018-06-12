NC State lands Georgia DB Jakeen Harris
The good times continue rolling for NC State, as three-star defensive back Jakeen Harris from Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine School made his pledge after unofficially visiting NC State Friday. Harris is the Pack's fifth commitment since the month of June started and the second from the city of Savannah.
Three-star center Dylan McMahon from Savannah Christian School picked NC State on Friday.
Harris, a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder being targeted by NC State as a nickel/safety, picked the Pack over offers from, among others, Boston College, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Florida and UCF. He visited UNC over the weekend.
110% COMMITED #wolfpack19🐺 @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/6Sfh0HyqFM— Jakeen Harris™ (@JakeenH6) June 12, 2018
Harris was offered by NC State during the spring evaluation period after he had 103 tackles as a junior. He also intercepted five passes, two of which he returned for touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. As a sophomore, Harris had 64 tackles, three picks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
NC State now has 10 verbal commitments in the 2019 class — seven from the state of North Carolina and three from Georgia. Wolfpack first-year safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Ted Roof was responsible for recruiting Harris.
The Wolfpacker will have more on Harris later.
