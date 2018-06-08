NC State offered Savannah (Ga.) Christian School senior center Dylan McMahon on May 18, and he didn’t need that long to make up his mind.

McMahon verbally committed to NC State on Friday, following his unofficial visit to Raleigh. McMahon becomes NCSU’s ninth verbal commit, and the third offensive linemen. He joined Raleigh Wakefield center/guard Timothy McKay and Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian lineman Zovon Lindsay.

McMahon accumulated 17 offers, including six from Power Five Conference schools — NC State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Northwestern and Virginia.



Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder as the No. 4 center in the class of 2019. Three of the top five centers have already committed.