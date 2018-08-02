Dawkins had narrowed his list down to NC State, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee before picking the Wolfpack.

It almost seems like a week cannot go by without NC State landing a verbal commitment from a top in-state talent. This time it's three-star defensive end Terrell Dawkins from Cox Mill High in Concord.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is listed as the No. 44 player in the state and is the 15th top 50 prospect from North Carolina to have committed to NC State. Overall, NCSU has 21 pledges, 17 of them from in-state products.

Dawkins had 59 tackles, including nine sacks, and an interception as a junior. Cox Mill head coach Craig Stewart, who confirmed the news to The Wolfpacker, said that Dawkins' intention is to enroll early.

His most recent visit was this past Friday to NC State, where he participated in the Alpha Wolf Showcase camp before a cookout following the workout. Although obligations kept Dawkins from staying long, the visit was apparently enough to persuade him to go ahead and commit.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Dawkins, including thoughts from Stewart, shortly.