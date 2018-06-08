Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-08 09:23:24 -0500') }} football

NC State football unveils updated look for uniforms

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State football released its new uniforms on Twitter Friday morning, incorporating the new font for the numbers and making a few modifications to the existing look. Most noticeably, the adidas-sponsored school will add three stripes to the shoulder pad.

Also, the word "Wolfpack" will replace the red stripe on the pants, and the Wolf head, the newly established primary logo for NC State, will be on the other side of the pants, replacing the block S.

Pack Football twitter
Pack Football twitter
Pack Football twitter
Pack Football twitter

