Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers senior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, a NC State verbal commit, caught three passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in a win over Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg on Friday. (Rivals.com)

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood crushed Bennettsville (S.C.) Marlboro County 50-22 on Friday. Cisse caught five passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed twice for 24 yards. He also got a lateral from a teammate on defense and it took it to the end zone. Season Stats: Cisse has 28 catches for 548 yards and five touchdowns; three carries for 28 yards; 1-of-1 passing for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-4, At Darlington (S.C.) High.

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High crushed Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg 41-7 last Friday. Concepcion caught three passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, and he added one carry for 10 yards. He also had two kickoff returns for 157 yards. Season Stats: He has 20 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns; six carries for 58 yards; four kick returns for 247 yards; one punt return for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-2, Vs. West Charlotte (N.C.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High played through a lightning-affected game at Knightdale on Monday. Cooley helped Rolesville defeat his former school 20-14, and he had four tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss on defense. Season Stats: He has 31 tackles, one fumble recovery, one sack, one tackle for loss and one interception; nine rushes for 74 yards and a touchdown; six receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns; four kick returns for 88; one punt return for 17 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-2, Vs. Wake Forest (N.C.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage defeated Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 24-0 on Friday. Fagan had four tackles in the win. Season Stats: He has 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception for 21 yards, one fumble recovery for 12 yards, eight passes defended and one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-1, At Naples (Fla.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Jones and Charlotte Christian rallied from being down 20 points twice during the game, to upset Charlotte Providence Day 38-37 last Friday. Jones returned from injury and rushed 15 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns, one catch for two yards and five tackles and three passes defended on defense. Season Stats: Jones has rushed 71 times for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns, and has caught 13 passes for 162 yards and three scores. Jones 23 tackles on defense, three passes defended and one tackle for loss. On special teams, he has five punt returns for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-2, Vs. Arden (N.C.) Christ School on Friday.

Last Game: Myers and Christ School defeated Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day 24-13 on Friday. Myers caught two passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, plus three tackles and an interception on defense. Season Stats: He has 25 receptions for 636 yards and eight touchdowns; 25 tackles (17 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five passes broken up. He has one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-4, At Charlotte (N.C.) Christian on Friday.

Last Game: Obasuyi and Alpharetta High crushed Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter 70-21 on Friday. Obasuyi had three pancake blocks in the win. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-2, Vs. Johns Creek (Ga.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte had a bye week. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-4, Vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers on Friday.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga crushed Lenoir (N.C.) Hibriten 55-7 on Friday, with Shirley getting two tackles. Season Stats: He has 45 tackles (25 solo), 5.5 sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss, three caused fumble and two passes defended on defense. He has three catches for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-1, Vs. Morganton (N.C.) Freedom on Friday.

Last Game: Smith and Wilkes Central cruised to a 26-7 win over Millers Creek (N.C.) West Wilkes on Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-3, At East Bend (N.C.) Forbush on Oct. 28.

Last Game: Symonds and Taft School lost 35-0 to Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall School last Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-2, Vs. Avon (Conn.) Old Farms on Saturday.

Last Game: Heritage fell 48-14 to crosstown rival Wake Forest (N.C.) High last Friday. Thomas was out after having surgery Oct. 4. Season Stats: He has gone 41-of-58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; he has 20 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-1; At Raleigh Wakefield High on Friday.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock rolled past Winterville (N.C.) South Central 50-11 on Friday. Vereen had another huge game with seven receptions for 147 yards and two scores, and he also threw two incomplete passes. Season Stats: He has 52 receptions for 719 yards and eight scores; rushed five times for 29 yards and four touchdowns; completed 2-of-6 passing for 26 yards and two interceptions; has one tackle, one interception and one pass defended; one punt return for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-2, Vs. Jacksonville (N.C.) Northside High on Friday.