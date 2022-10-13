Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Rolesville (N.C.) High senior athlete Tamarcus Cooley, an NC State commit, had a big game to help the Rams top Raleigh Millbrook 35-6 last Friday. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood topped Lake City (S.C.) High 15-6 last Friday. Season Stats: Cisse has 28 catches for 548 yards and five touchdowns; three carries for 28 yards; 1-of-1 passing for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-4, Vs. Bennettsville (S.C.) Marlboro County on Friday.

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High crushed Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell 47-6 last Friday. Concepcion caught two passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Season Stats: He has 17 receptions for 303 yards and four touchdowns; five carries for 48 yards; two kick returns for 90 yards; one punt return for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-2, Vs. Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg on Friday.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High shocked Raleigh Millbrook 35-6 on Friday, with NC State nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay and wide receiver coach Joker Phillips in attendance. Cooley had five tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. He caught two passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, and ran once for two yards. Season Stats: He has 27 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception; nine rushes for 74 yards and a touchdown; six receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns; four kick returns for 88; one punt return for 17 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-2, At Knightdale (N.C.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage defeated Davie (Fla.) Western High 42-18 on Friday. Fagan had three tackles and three pass deflections in the win. Season Stats: He has 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception for 21 yards, one fumble recovery for 12 yards, eight passes defended and one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-1, Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan on Friday.

Last Game: Charlotte Christian crushed Harrells (N.C.) Christian Academy 56-6 last Friday, but Jones missed the game due to injury. Season Stats: Jones has rushed 56 times for 739 yards and nine touchdowns, and has caught 12 passes for 160 yards and three scores. Jones 18 tackles on defense and one tackle for loss. On special teams, he has five punt returns for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-2, At Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day on Friday.

Last Game: Myers and Christ School topped Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy 27-8 on Friday. Myers caught five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and had two tackles on defense. Season Stats: Twenty-three receptions for 505 yards and six touchdowns; 22 tackles (15 solo), four tackles for loss, one interception for a touchdown and five passes broken up. He has one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-4, Vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day on Friday.

Last Game: Obasuyi and Alpharetta High had an off week. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-2, Vs. Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter on Friday.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte fell 41-0 to Cornelius (N.C.) Hough on Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-4, Vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers on Oct. 21.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga topped Taylorsville (N.C.) Alexander Central 34-20 on Friday. Shirley had 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in the win. Season Stats: He has 44 tackles (24 solo), 5.5 sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss, three caused fumble and two passes defended on defense. He has three catches for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-1, Vs. Lenoir (N.C.) Hibriten on Friday.

Last Game: Smith and Wilkes Central rolled past Hays (N.C.) North Wilkes 50-26 on Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-3, Vs. Millers Creek (N.C.) West Wilkes on Friday.

Last Game: Symonds and Taft School defeated Andover (Mass.) Phillips Academy 41-21 last Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-1, Vs. Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall on Saturday.

Last Game: Heritage gutted out a 21-20 win over Knightdale (N.C.) High last Friday. Thomas was out after having surgery Oct. 4. Season Stats: He has gone 41-of-58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; he has 20 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-1; At Wake Forest (N.C.) High.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock defeated Jacksonville (N.C.) High 36-34 on Friday. Vereen caught 11 passes for 129 yards, had one punt return for 26 yards and had two two-point conversions. Season Stats: He has 45 receptions for 572 yards and six scores; rushed five times for 29 yards and four touchdowns; completed 2-of-4 passing for 26 yards and two interceptions; has one tackle, one interception and one pass defended; one punt return for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-2, Vs. Winterville (N.C.) South Central on Friday.