NC State football commitments in action — Week 15

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Last Game: Greenville (N.C.) Rose High and Allen defeated Jacksonville (N.C.) High 35-28 in the NCHSAA 3A eastern finals. Allen dominated with 17 carries for 154 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught two passes for 31 yards. Season Stats: Allen has rushed 153 times for 1,157 yards and 18 touchdowns, and caught 38 passes for 610 yards and eight scores through 15 games this season. Allen has returned six kicks for 121 yards (20.2 average), and he’s also 1 of 2 passing for 30 yards with an interception. Team Record And Next Opponent: 11-4, and plays Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley in the 3A state title game at Kenan Stadium on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Last Game: Campbell and Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola High crushed Leesburg (Fla.) High 40-0 on Nov. 5. Campbell had five tackles (two solo), two sacks and one caused fumble. Final Season Stats: Campbell had 47 tackles (13 solo), 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and two caused fumbles in 10 games. Final Team Record: 6-4.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day High lost 26-25 to Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the FHSAA playoffs. Statistics weren’t yet provided for MaxPreps.com. Season stats: He has 50 tackles (31 solo), 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception in nine games. Cleveland also has one catch for 15 yards. Final Team Record: 7-3.

Last Game: Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth fell 26-14 to Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Crowell had three tackles (two solo) in the loss. Season Stats: Crowell has 93 tackles (38 solo), four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one interception, seven passes defended and two blocked field goals in 13 games. Final Team Record: 11-2.

Last Game: Chapin (S.C.) High fell 44-14 to North Charleston (S.C.) Fort Dorchester last Friday. Galloway was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11-to-14 last Thursday. The victim was 13 years old and the next court appearance is Dec. 10. Final Season Stats: Galloway had 1,094 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns on the season. Final Team Record: 8-4.

Last Game: Sumter lost 49-21 to Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork High last Friday, but Jackson has missed the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. He did unofficially visit for the Syracuse at NC State game. Final Team Record: 10-2.

Last Game: Morris senior year came to an end with a 21-6 loss against Buford (Ga.) High. He went 12-of-22 passing for 172 yards, and rushed 10 times for 21 yards in the GHSA AAAAAA loss. Final Season Stats: Morris completed 186 of 295 passes for 3,089 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games. He also has rushed 109 times for 602 yards and seven scores, and has caught three passes for 140 yards and two scores. Final Team Record: 12-2.

Last Game: The NC State junior commit had his season come to an end with a 56-24 loss at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Thomas’ stats weren’t updated on MaxPreps.com. Season Stats: Thomas has passed 167-for-263 for 2,492 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions through the first 11 games. He has also added 40 carries for minus-16 yards and two scores in 11 games. Final Team Record: 10-2.

Last Game: Whiteville’s undefeated season came to an end with a 38-36 loss to St. Pauls in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. Final Season Stats: 115 tackles (75 solo), 31 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, nine passes broken up. He also added 90 receiving yards and one touchdown. Final Team Record: 12-1.

Last Game: Timmons and Northern Guilford had its season come to an end with a 28-21 NCHSAA 4A playoff home loss against Lake Norman (N.C.) High. Timmons caught six passes for 61 yards, and returned two kickoffs for 39 yards. He had an injury scare at the end of the game, but Tweeted he's OK. Final Season Stats: Timmons has caught 38 passes for 549 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games this season. He also has returned five kickoff returns for an average of 25.2, and has 28 punt returns for an average of 10.5 a return. Final Team Record: 9-2.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost 30-2 to Apex (N.C.) Middle Creek High on Oct. 29. Final Season Stats: Vann has 44 tackles (14 solo), including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one in nine games. Final Team Record: 3-7.

Last Game: Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash had its season come to an end with a 42-24 loss to Sanford (N.C.) Lee County in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Nov. 12. Vick’s statistics were not provided to MaxPreps.com. Season Stats: Vick has rushed 138 times for 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns through the first 10 games. He also has snagged eight passes for 200 yards and four scores. He has three kick returns for 127 yards (42.3 average), and one punt return for 26 yards. Vick has chipped in 13 tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss on defense. Final Team Record: 9-2.