Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Rolesville (N.C.) High senior athlete Tamarcus Cooley, an NC State commit, helped lead the Rams to a 42-28 win over rival Wake Forest (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood High fell 44-42 in triple overtime to Manning (S.C.) High in the SCHSL AAA playoffs. Season Stats: Through Oct. 28, Cisse has 33 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns; four carries for 29 yards; 2-of-2 passing for 48 yards. On defense, his final statistics were 20 tackles (15 solo), one interception, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and five passes broken up . Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-6; season completed.

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers lost 17-16 to Asheville (N.C.) Reynolds High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Concepcion had 11 catches for 84 yards and a fumble, plus one carry for two yards and a tackle. Season Stats: He finished with 40 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns; 18 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns; five kick returns for 322 yards and a touchdown; two punt returns for 49 yards; two tackles. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-3; Season complete.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville (N.C.) High topped Wake Forest (N.C.) High 42-28 in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Cooley caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, and added 18 yards on a kick return and 13 yards on a punt return. He also had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and had an interception for 60 yards. Season Stats: He has 52 tackles, one fumble recovery, two sacks, six tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two interceptions; 10 kick returns for 231 yards; five punt returns for 49 yards. On offense, he has 19 rushes for 121 yards and a touchdown, and 29 receptions for 401 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has gone 0 of 3 passing the ball. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-3; At New Bern (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage rolled past Boynton Beach (Fla.) High 49-0 in the FHSAA 2 playoffs. Fagan had two tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended. Season Stats: He has 61 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception for 21 yards, two fumble recoveries, 12 passes defended and one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 11-1; Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons in the FHSAA 2 playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Jones and Charlotte Christian lost 55-13 in the big rematch game against Charlotte Providence Day in the NCISAA Division I title game. Jones rushed nine times for 32 yards and caught one pass for minus-two yards. He also added a tackle on defense. Season Stats: Jones rushed 127 times for 1,346 yards and 16 touchdowns, and has caught 20 passes for 196 yards and three scores. Jones added 43 tackles on defense, three passes defended, one sack, one fumble recovery and two tackles for loss. On special teams, he finished with five punt returns for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-3; Season complete.

Last Game: Christ School lost 51-14 to Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day in the NCISAA Division 1 semifinals. Myers missed the game due to injury. Season Stats: He finished with 25 receptions for 636 yards and eight touchdowns; 25 tackles (17 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five passes broken up. He had one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-6; Season complete.

Last Game: Obasuyi and Alpharetta High lost to Rome (Ga.) High 35-14 in the GHSA Class 6A playoffs last Friday. Obasuyi had one pancake block. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-4; Season complete.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte fell 22-19 to Kings Mountain (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-6; Season complete.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga fell 33-27 to Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Shirley had five tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Season Stats: He finished with 70 tackles (31 solo), 6.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, three caused fumble and three passes defended on defense. He had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-2; Season complete.

Last Game: Smith and Wilkes Central fell to Concord (N.C.) Robinson 22-12 in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-4; Season complete.

Last Game: Symonds and Taft School topped Lakeville (Conn.) Hotchkiss School 38-12 on Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-4; Season complete.

Last Game: Heritage fell 42-13 against Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard in NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Season Stats: He went 41-of-58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; he has 20 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-4; Season complete.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock lost 49-42 to Jacksonville (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs. Vereen caught seven passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, and rushed twice for five yards. He also had a 17-yard kick return, one tackle and two two-point conversions. Season Stats: He finished with 72 receptions for 1,098 yards and 13 scores; rushed nine times for 36 yards and five touchdowns; completed 2-of-6 passing for 26 yards and two interceptions; has nine tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended; two kickoff returns for 22 yards; two punt returns for 29 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-3; Season complete.

Class of 2024 commits

Last Game: Lewis and Cabell Midland fell 41-13 to Bridgeport (W.Va.) High in the WVSSAC AAA playoffs last Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-4, Season complete.