NC State football commitments in action — Week 13

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

NC State quarterback commit M.J. Morris led Carrollton (Ga.) High to a playoff victory with his arm and his legs. (Rivals.com)

Last Game: Greenville (N.C.) Rose High and Allen came through with a 34-28 win over Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs last Friday. Allen rushed 12 times for 115 yards and a touchdown in the win. Season Stats: Allen has rushed 106 times for 835 yards and 12 touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 502 yards and seven scores through 12 games this season. Allen has returned six kicks for 121 yards (20.2 average), and he’s also 0 of 2 passing with an interception. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-4, and plays Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First in a NCHSAA 3A playoff game Friday.

Last Game: Campbell and Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola High crushed Leesburg (Fla.) High 40-0 on Nov. 5. Campbell had five tackles (two solo), two sacks and one caused fumble. Final Season Stats: Campbell had 47 tackles (13 solo), 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and two caused fumbles in 10 games. Final Team Record: 6-4.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day High lost 26-25 to Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the FHSAA playoffs. Statistics weren’t yet provided for MaxPreps.com. Season stats: He has 50 tackles (31 solo), 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception in nine games. Cleveland also has one catch for 15 yards. Final Team Record: 7-3.

Last Game: Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth shut out Charlotte (N.C.) Ardrey Kell High 17-0 in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Crowell had four tackles (two solo), one sack and passes broken up in the win. Season Stats: Crowell has 84 tackles (35 solo), four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one interception, six passes deflected and two blocked field goals in 11 games. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-1, and play at Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. East Forsyth is ranked No. 3 in the state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Chapin (S.C.) High fell 44-14 to North Charleston (S.C.) Fort Dorchester last Friday. Galloway was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11-to-14 last Thursday. The victim was 13 years old and the next court appearance is Dec. 10. Final Season Stats: Galloway has 1,094 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns on the season. Final Team Record: 8-4.

Last Game: Sumter cruised to a 28-7 win over Goose Creek (S.C.) Stratford High last Friday, but Jackson has missed the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-1, and hosts Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork High. Sumter is ranked No. 11 in Division AAAAA.

Last Game: Morris went 9-of-17 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown in a 47-28 win over Canton (Ga.) Creekview High last Friday. Morris also rushed 11 times for 183 yards and a score. Season stats: Morris has completed 152 of 239 passes for 2,551 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 11 games. He also has rushed 76 times for 466 yards and six scores, and has caught two passes for 115 yards and a 66-yard score. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-1, and play Covington (Ga.) Alcovy High on Friday. Carrollton is ranked No. 3 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: The NC State junior commit had his season come to an end with a 56-24 loss at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Thomas’ stats weren’t updated on MaxPreps.com. Season Stats: Thomas has passed 167-for-263 for 2,492 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions through the first 11 games. He has also added 40 carries for minus-16 yards and two scores in 11 games. Final Team Record: 10-2.

Last Game: Whiteville rolled 56-0 over visiting Warsaw (N.C.) James Kenan in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. His statistics haven’t been updated on MaxPreps.com. Team Record And Next Opponent: 12-0, and host St. Pauls (N.C.) High on Friday in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.

Last Game: Timmons and Northern Guilford had its season come to an end with a 28-21 NCHSAA 4A playoff home loss against Lake Norman (N.C.) High. Timmons caught six passes for 61 yards, and returned two kickoffs for 39 yards. He had an injury scare at the end of the game, but Tweeted he's OK. Final Season Stats: Timmons has caught 38 passes for 549 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games this season. He also has returned five kickoff returns for an average of 25.2, and has 28 punt returns for an average of 10.5 a return. Final Team Record: 9-2.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost 30-2 to Apex (N.C.) Middle Creek High on Oct. 29. Final Season Stats: Vann has 44 tackles (14 solo), including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one in nine games. Final Team Record: 3-7.

Last Game: Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash had its season come to an end with a 42-24 loss to Sanford (N.C.) Lee County in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Friday. Vick’s statistics were not provided yet to MaxPreps.com. Season Stats: Vick has rushed 138 times for 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns through the first 10 games. He also has snagged eight passes for 200 yards and four scores. He has three kick returns for 127 yards (42.3 average), and one punt return for 26 yards. Vick has chipped in 13 tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss on defense. Final Team Record: 9-2.