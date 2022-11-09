Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week. Note — Some of the playoff games Friday could get changed to Thursday due to weather concerns.

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood High fell 44-42 in triple overtime to Manning (S.C.) High in the SCHSL AAA playoffs last Friday. Season Stats: Through Oct. 28, Cisse has 33 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns; four carries for 29 yards; 2-of-2 passing for 48 yards. On defense through Oct. 21, he has 32 tackles, one interception, 10 passes broken up, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-6; season completed.

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers rolled past Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge 34-3 in NCHSAA 4A playoffs last Friday. Concepcion caught six passes for 61 yards and rushed three times for 53. He also had a kickoff return for a 75-yard touchdown, and he added a tackle. Season Stats: He has 29 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns; 17 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns; five kick returns for 322 yards and a touchdown; two punt returns for 49 yards; one tackle. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-2; At Asheville (N.C.) Reynolds in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High crushed Spring Lake (N.C.) Overhills 41-16 in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs last Friday. Cooley had seven tackles on defense, and had a punt return for four yards. Season Stats: He has 41 tackles, one fumble recovery, two sacks, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception; nine kick returns for 213 yard; four punt returns for 36 yards. Through Oct. 28 on offense, he has 19 rushes for 121 yards and a touchdown and 14 receptions for 192 yards and four touchdowns. He also has gone 0 of 3 passing the ball. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-3; At Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage had the week off. Season Stats: He has 54 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception for 21 yards, one fumble recovery for 12 yards, 11 passes defended and one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-1; Vs. Riviera Beach (Fla.) Inlet Grove in the FHSAA 2 on Friday.

Last Game: Jones and Charlotte Christian hammered Raleigh Ravenscroft 46-7 in the NCISAA Division I playoffs last Friday. Jones rushed eight times for 170 yards and three touchdowns, plus a catch for five yards. He also had eight tackles. Season Stats: Jones has rushed 96 times for 1,193 yards and 16 touchdowns, and has caught 16 passes for 192 yards and three scores. Jones has 38 tackles on defense, three passes defended, one sack, one fumble recovery and two tackles for loss. On special teams, he has five punt returns for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-2; Vs. Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in the NCISAA Division I playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Christ School defeated Charlotte (N.C.) Latin in the NCISAA Division 1 last Friday. Myers missed the game due to injury. Season Stats: He has 25 receptions for 636 yards and eight touchdowns; 25 tackles (17 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five passes broken up. He has one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-5; At Charlotte (N.C.) Providence in NCISAA Division I playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Obasuyi and Alpharetta High lost 38-21 against Roswell (Ga.) High last Friday. Obasuyi had one pancake block. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-3; Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh in the GHSA Class 6A playoffs on Friday.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte rolled past Belmont (N.C.) Stuart W. Cramer in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs last Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-5; Vs. Lenoir (N.C.) Hibriten in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga cruised to a 42-13 win over Statesville (N.C.) South Iredell in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs last Friday. Shirley had five tackles, one tackle for loss, Season Stats: He has 65 tackles (31 solo), 6.5 sacks, 14.0 tackles for loss, three caused fumble and three passes defended on defense. He has six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-1; Vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Smith and Wilkes Central fell to Concord (N.C.) Robinson 22-12 in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs last Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-4; Season complete.

Last Game: Symonds and Taft School fell 42-0 at Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School on Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-4; Vs. Lakeville (Conn.) Hotchkiss School.

Last Game: Heritage fell 42-13 against Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard in NCHSAA 4A playoffs last Friday. Season Stats: He has gone 41-of-58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; he has 20 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-4; Season complete.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock hammered Newport (N.C.) Croatan in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs. Vereen caught three passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Season Stats: He has 65 receptions for 980 yards and 12 scores; rushed seven times for 31 yards and five touchdowns; completed 2-of-6 passing for 26 yards and two interceptions; has eight tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended; one kickoff return for five yards; two punt returns for 29 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-2; Vs. Jacksonville (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Thursday.

Class of 2024 commits

Last Game: Lewis and Cabell Midland defeated Belle (W.Va.) Riverside last Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-3, Vs. Bridgeport (W.Va.) High in the WVSSAC AAA playoffs Friday.