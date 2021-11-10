NC State football commitments in action — Week 12

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Greenville (N.C.) Rose High senior running back Michael Allen exploded in his first NCHSAA playoff game. (Rivals.com)

Last Game: Greenville (N.C.) Rose High and Allen exploded for a 45-24 victory over Croatan (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs. Allen rushed five times for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught one pass for 54 yards and a score. Season Stats: Allen has rushed 94 times for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 502 yards and seven scores through 11 games this season. Allen has returned six kicks for 121 yards (20.2 average), and he’s also 0 of 2 passing with an interception. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-4, and hosts Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford in a NCHSAA 3A playoff game Friday.

Last Game: Campbell and Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola High crushed Leesburg (Fla.) High 40-0 on Nov. 5. Campbell had five tackles (two solo), two sacks and one caused fumble. Final Season Stats: Campbell had 47 tackles (13 solo), 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and two caused fumbles in 10 games. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-4.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day High crushed Bradenton (Fla.) Christian 42-14 on Oct. 29 in the regular season finale. He had one sack for his lone tackle and tackle for loss. Season stats: He has 50 tackles (31 solo), 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception in nine games. Cleveland also has one catch for 15 yards. Team Record: 7-2, and hosting Tampa (Fla.) Catholic on Friday. Carrollwood Day is No. 11 team in Florida Division 3A.

Last Game: Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth crushed Greensboro (N.C.) Southeast Guilford 49-0 on Friday in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Crowell had eight tackles (one solo), one sack and one tackle for loss in the win. Season Stats: Crowell has 80 tackles (33 solo), three sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one interception, four passes deflected and two blocked field goals in 10 games. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-1, and play at Charlotte (N.C.) Ardrey Kell in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. East Forsyth is ranked No. 3 in the state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Galloway and Chapin (S.C.) High rolled to a 50-14 win at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Carolina Forest High on Friday. Galloway had 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns and caught a 65-yard touchdown reception. Season Stats: Galloway has 1,094 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns on the season. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-3, and plays vs. North Charleston (N.C.) Fort Dorchester (S.C.) High in the SCHSL playoffs Friday. Chapin High is ranked No. 12 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Sumter won 28-8 over Lexington (S.C.) White Knoll last Friday, but Jackson has missed the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-1, and hosts Goose Creek (S.C.) Stratford High. Sumter is ranked No. 13 in Division AAAAA.

Last Game: Morris went 23-of-36 passing for 327 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in a 35-31 win over Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County High last Friday. Morris also rushed 14 times for 61 yards and two scores, and even caught a pass for 49 yards. Season stats: Morris has completed 143 of 222 passes for 2,458 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 10 games. He also has rushed 65 times for 283 yards and five scores, and has caught two passes for 115 yards and a 66-yard score. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-1, and hosts Canton (Ga.) Creekview High in the GHSA playoffs Saturday. Carrollton is ranked No. 4 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: The NC State junior commit helped Wake Forest Heritage High cruise past Clayton (N.C.) High 34-12 in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Thomas has gone 12-of-23 passing for 255 yards with three touchdowns, and rushed three times for minus-26 yards. Season Stats: Thomas has passed 167-for-263 for 2,492 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also added 40 carries for minus-16 yards and two scores in 11 games. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-1, and will play at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Friday in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

Last Game: Whiteville rolled 56-0 over visiting Camden (N.C.) County in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. He had one reception for a 29-yard touchdown, but defensive statistics haven’t been updated on MaxPreps.com. Team Record And Next Opponent: 11-0, and host Warsaw (N.C.) James Kenan High on Friday in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.

Last Game: Timmons and Northern Guilford had its season come to an end with a 28-21 NCHSAA 4A playoff home loss against Lake Norman (N.C.) High. Timmons caught six passes for 61 yards, and returned two kickoffs for 39 yards. He had an injury scare at the end of the game, but Tweeted he's OK. Final Season Stats: Timmons has caught 38 passes for 549 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games this season. He also has returned five kickoff returns for an average of 25.2, and has 28 punt returns for an average of 10.5 a return. Final Team Record: 9-2.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost 30-2 to Apex (N.C.) Middle Creek High on Oct. 29. Final Season Stats: Vann has 44 tackles (14 solo), including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one in nine games. Final Team Record: 3-7.

Last Game: Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash crushed Jacksonville (N.C.) White Oak 49-9 in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Friday. Vick rushed 12 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 57 yards and a score. Season Stats: Vick has rushed 138 times for 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games. He also has snagged eight passes for 200 yards and four scores. He has three kick returns for 127 yards (42.3 average), and one punt return for 26 yards. Vick has chipped in 13 tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss on defense. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-1, and host White Oak (N.C.) High on Friday in the NCHSAA playoffs.