Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

NC State senior commit Isaiah Shirley of Boone (N.C.) Watauga High had a sack on defense and a touchdown on offense last Friday. (Rivals.com)

Last Game: Cisse caught two passes for 27 yards, rushed once for one yard and he completed a pass for 34 yards in a 34-27 loss against Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood. Season Stats: Cisse has 33 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns; four carries for 29 yards; 2-of-2 passing for 48 yards. On defense through Oct. 21, he has 32 tackles, one interception, 10 passes broken up, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-5, At Manning (S.C.) High in the SCHSL AAA playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Concepcion caught three passes for 52 yards and rushed four times for 10 yards and a touchdown in a 27-13 win over Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek. He also added a tackle. Season Stats: He has 23 receptions for 458 yards and four touchdowns; 14 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns; four kick returns for 247 yards; two punt returns for 49 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-2, Vs. Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge in NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High topped Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage 34-21 on Friday. Cooley caught two passes for 18 yards and rushed one time for three yards, plus added two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. Season Stats: He has 34 tackles, one fumble recovery, two sacks, two tackles for loss and one interception; 11 rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown; 10 receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns; nine kick returns for 213; four punt returns for 36 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-3, Vs. Spring Lake (N.C.) Overhills in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage crushed Hallandale (Fla.) High 63-0 last Friday. Fagan broke up three passes in the win. Season Stats: He has 54 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception for 21 yards, one fumble recovery for 12 yards, 11 passes defended and one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-1, TBD.

Last Game: Jones and Charlotte Christian topped Charlotte Country Day 35-10 on Friday. Jones rushed nine times for 122 yards and a touchdown, and he caught two passes for 25 yards. Jones added five tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss on defense. Season Stats: Jones has rushed 88 times for 1,023 yards and 13 touchdowns, and has caught 15 passes for 187 yards and three scores. Jones has 30 tackles on defense, three passes defended, one sack, one fumble recovery and two tackles for loss. On special teams, he has five punt returns for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-2, Vs. Raleigh Ravenscroft in the NCISAA Division I playoffs.

Last Game: Christ School fell 18-9 to Asheville (N.C.) School last Saturday. Myers missed the game due to injury. Season Stats: He has 25 receptions for 636 yards and eight touchdowns; 25 tackles (17 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five passes broken up. He has one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-5, At Charlotte (N.C.) Latin in NCISAA Division I playoffs.

Last Game: Obasuyi and Alpharetta High defeated Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity 28-14 on Friday. Obasuyi had one pancake block. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-2, Vs. Roswell (Ga.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte topped Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg 22-15 on Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-5, Vs. Belmont (N.C.) Stuart W. Cramer on Friday in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga dominated West Jefferson (N.C.) Ashe County 56-28 on Friday. Shirley caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown, and he finished with four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Season Stats: He has 60 tackles (29 solo), 6.5 sacks, 13.0 tackles for loss, three caused fumble and three passes defended on defense. He has six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-1, Vs. Statesville (N.C.) South Iredell in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Smith and Wilkes Central took care of business with a 38-16 win over East Bend (N.C.) Forbush High last Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-3, At Concord (N.C.) Robinson in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Symonds and Taft School dominated Kent (Conn.) Kent School 48-0 last Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-3, Vs. Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School on Saturday.

Last Game: Heritage fell 34-21 vs. Rolesville (N.C.) High on Friday. Thomas was out after having surgery Oct. 4. Season Stats: He has gone 41-of-58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; he has 20 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-3; Vs. Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard in NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock defeated Greenville (N.C.) Rose 35-28 on Friday. Vereen caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed once for zero yards. He added two tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception for 14 yards, plus a pass defended. Season Stats: He has 62 receptions for 915 yards and 10 scores; rushed seven times for 31 yards and five touchdowns; completed 2-of-6 passing for 26 yards and two interceptions; has eight tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended; one kickoff return for five yards; two punt returns for 29 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-2; Vs. Newport (N.C.) Croatan High in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Friday.

Class of 2024 commits

Last Game: Lewis and Cabell Midland fell 41-21 vs. Huntington (W.Va.) High on Oct. 21. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-3, Vs. Belle (W.Va.) Riverside High on Friday.