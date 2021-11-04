NC State football commitments in action — Week 11

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

NC State junior quarterback commit Lex Thomas and Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High topped Rollesville 43-40 last Friday. (Rivals.com)

Last Game: Greenville (N.C.) Rose High won 21-14 in overtime at Havelock (N.C.) High last Friday. Allen rushed 15 times for 59 yards and caught four passes for 44 yards. He also threw an interception and added nine yards on a kick return. Season Stats: Allen has rushed 89 times for 588 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 25 passes for 448 yards and six scores through 10 games this season. Allen has returned six kicks for 121 yards (20.2 average), and he’s also 0 of 2 passing with an interception. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-4, and hosts Croatan in a NCHSAA playoff game Friday.

Last Game: Campbell and Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola High fell 42-6 in a home game against Cocoa (Fla.) High. Stats have not been updated yet on MaxPreps.com. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-4, and plays at Leesburg (Fla.) High on Friday to close out the regular season.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day High crushed Bradenton (Fla.) Christian 42-14 last Friday in the regular season finale. Stats have not been updated yet on MaxPreps.com. Season stats: He has 49 tackles (30 solo), 25 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one interception in his first eight games. Cleveland also has one catch for 15 yards. Team Record: 7-2 and No. 12 team in Florida Division 3A.

Last Game: Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth topped Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth 35-14 lat Friday. Crowell was third on the team with 13 tackles (five solo) and one tackle for loss in the win. Season Stats: Crowell has 72 tackles (32 solo), two sacks, one interception, four passes deflected and two blocked field goals in nine games. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-1, and hosts Greensboro (N.C.) Southeast Guilford High in NCHSAA playoffs Friday. East Forsyth is ranked No. 3 in the state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Galloway and Chapin (S.C.) High fell 23-17 to Lexington (S.C.) High. Galloway had 147 total yards and two scores in the loss. Season Stats: Galloway has 914 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns on the season. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-3, and plays at Carolina Forest (S.C.) High in the playoffs Friday. Chapin High is ranked No. 15 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Sumter won 15-7 over Conway (S.C.) High last Friday, but Jackson has missed the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-1, and hosts White Knoll (S.C.) High. Sumter is ranked No. 10 in Division AAAAA.

Last Game: Morris went 12-of-19 passing for 90 yards and an interception, and he rushed six times for 18 yards and a score in a 21-3 win over Alexander (Ga.) High on Friday. Season stats: Morris has completed 120 of 186 passes for 2,131 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions through nine games. He also has rushed 51 times for 222 yards and three scores, and has even caught one pass for a 66-yard touchdown. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-1, and plays at Douglas County (Ga.) High on Friday. Carrollton is ranked No. 4 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: The NC State junior commit helped Wake Forest Heritage High pulled off a big 43-40 win over Rolesville (N.C.) High. Thomas went 13-of-23 passing for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception, plus rushed six times for minus-seven yards. Season Stats: Thomas has passed 155-for-240 for 2,237 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also added 37 carries for 10 yards and two scores. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-1, and will host Clayton High on Friday in the NCHSAA playoffs.

Last Game: Whiteville crushed Tabor City (N.C.) South Columbus 56-7 last Friday. Stats have not been updated yet on MaxPreps.com. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-0, and host Camden County (4-6) High on Friday in the NCHSAA playoffs.

Last Game: Timmons and Northern Guilford suffered its first loss of the season, falling 42-36 at Greensboro Grimsley High in the battle of the unbeatens. Timmons caught four passes for 25 yards. Season Stats: Timmons has caught 32 passes for 488 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games this season. He also has returned three kickoff returns for an average of 29.0, and has 28 punt returns for an average of 10.5 a return. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-1, and will host Lake Norman (N.C.) High on Friday in the NCHSAA playoffs. Northern Guilford is ranked No. 17 in the state of North Carolina by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost 30-2 to Apex (N.C.) Middle Creek High last Friday. Vann finished with five tackles (four solo), and he recovered a kickoff. Season Stats: Vann has 36 tackles (14 solo), including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-7 and season is over.

Last Game: Southern Nash bounced back for a 48-22 win over visiting Franklinton (N.C.) High on Friday. Stats have not been updated yet on MaxPreps.com. Season Stats: Vick has rushed 115 times for 922 yards and 13 touchdowns through the first eight games. He also has snagged four passes for 121 yards and three scores, and three kick returns for 127 yards (42.3 average). Vick has chipped in 13 tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss on defense. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-1, and host White Oak (N.C.) High on Friday in the NCHSAA playoffs.