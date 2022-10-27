Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Charlotte Christian senior running back Kyron Jones had 78 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 52-7 win over Arden (N.C.) Christ School last Friday. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood topped Darlington (S.C.) High 36-7 on Friday. Cisse caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. Season Stats: Cisse has 31 catches for 579 yards and five touchdowns; three carries for 28 yards; 1-of-1 passing for 14 yards; he has 32 tackles, one interception, 10 passes broken up, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-4, Vs. Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood High.

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers High topped West Charlotte (N.C.) 30-14 on Friday. Concepcion caught two passes for 25 yards and he rushed three times for 25 yards, plus had a punt return for 35 yards. Season Stats: He has 20 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns; 10 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown; four kick returns for 247 yards; two punt returns for 49 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-2, Vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek High on Friday.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High fell 24-20 to Wake Forest (N.C.) High on Friday. Cooley had one tackle, one punt return for zero yards and three kick returns for 61 yards. Season Stats: He has 32 tackles, one fumble recovery, one sack, one tackle for loss and one interception; 10 rushes for 82 yards and a touchdown; eight receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns; nine kick returns for 213; four punt returns for 36 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-3, At Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage on Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage defeated Naples (Fla.) High 35-17 on Friday. Fagan had four tackles (one solo). Season Stats: He has 54 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception for 21 yards, one fumble recovery for 12 yards, eight passes defended and one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-1, Vs. Hallandale (Fla.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Jones and Charlotte Christian crushed Arden (N.C.) Christ School 52-7 on Friday. Jones rushed eight times for 78 yards and a touchdown, and he added two tackles on defense. Season Stats: Jones has rushed 79 times for 901 yards and 12 touchdowns, and has caught 13 passes for 162 yards and three scores. Jones 25 tackles on defense, three passes defended and one tackle for loss. On special teams, he has five punt returns for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-2, Vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day.

Last Game: Christ School was hammered 52-7 at Charlotte Christian on Friday, with Myers out with an injury. Season Stats: He has 25 receptions for 636 yards and eight touchdowns; 25 tackles (17 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five passes broken up. He has one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-5, Vs. Asheville (N.C.) School.

Last Game: Obasuyi and Alpharetta High topped Johns Creek (Ga.) High 41-14 on Friday. Obasuyi had a pancake in the victory. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-2, Vs. Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity on Friday.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte lost 30-14 against Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers last Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-5, At Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg on Friday.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga cruised past Morganton (N.C.) Freedom 49-14 on Friday. Shirley had seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended. He also caught one pass for 19 yards. Season Stats: He has 56 tackles (27 solo), 5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, three caused fumble and three passes defended on defense. He has four catches for 45 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-1, At West Jefferson (N.C.) Ashe County High on Friday.

Last Game: Smith and Wilkes Central had a bye week. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-3, At East Bend (N.C.) Forbush on Oct. 28.

Last Game: Symonds and Taft School lost 27-3 to Avon (Conn.) Old Farms on Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-3, Vs. Kent (Conn.) Kent School on Saturday.

Last Game: Heritage topped Raleigh Wakefield 41-27 on Friday. Thomas was out after having surgery Oct. 4. Season Stats: He has gone 41-of-58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; he has 20 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-2; Vs. Rolesville (N.C.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock topped Jacksonville (N.C.) Northside High 45-21. Vereen had six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, plus one carry for two yards and a score. He also had two tackles on defense. Season Stats: He has 58 receptions for 796 yards and nine scores; rushed six times for 31 yards and five touchdowns; completed 2-of-6 passing for 26 yards and two interceptions; has six tackles, one interception and one pass defended; one kickoff return for five yards; two punt returns for 29 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-2; At Greenville (N.C.) Rose on Friday.