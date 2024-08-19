Some Georgia and Florida high school football programs kicked off this past weekend, with two NC State commits in action. Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High: Aug. 23 — Vs. Milton (Ga.) High Aug. 30 — Vs. Davie (Fla.) Western Sept. 6 — At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Season Stats: TBD.

Forest Hills High: Aug. 23 — Vs. Gastonia Ashbrook Aug. 30 — At Spencer North Rowan Sept. 6 — At Walkertown High Sept. 13 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Season Stats: TBD.

Ware County High: Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10 Aug. 23 — At Douglas (Ga.) Coffee Aug. 30 — Vs. Bainbridge (Ga.) High Sept. 6 — Vs. St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Ware County crushed Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 40-10 on Friday. Boyd didn't play, but he watched his junior brother Jamir Boyd rush seven times for 25 yards and a touchdown. Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High: Aug. 16 — Santaluces High 42, Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew's 7 Aug. 23 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy Aug. 30 — Vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High rolled 42-7 against Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew's, but Browder didn't play to get the younger receivers experience. He'll be playing this Friday. Season Stats: TBD.

Chambers High: Aug. 23 — At Clover (S.C.) High Sept. 6 — At Kernersville Glenn Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Season Stats: TBD.

Flagler Palm Coast High: Aug. 30 — At Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell Sept. 6 — Vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas



Season Stats: TBD.

Hoggard High: Aug. 23 — At Clayton Cleveland Sept. 6 — Vs. Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Season Stats: TBD.

Last Game: Santaluces High rolled to a easy 42-7 victory over Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrews High. Gordon caught a touchdown in the win.

Last Game: Santaluces High rolled to a easy 42-7 victory over Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrews High. Gordon caught a touchdown in the win. Season Stats: TBD.

Kings High: Aug. 23 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore Aug. 30 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods Sept. 6 — At Loveland (Ohio) High Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Season Stats: TBD.

Westland High: Aug. 23 — Vs. Columbus (Ohio) Centennial Aug. 30 — Vs. Grove City (Ohio) High Sept. 6 — At Grove City Central Crossing Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North Oct. 11 — At Westerville South Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Season Stats: TBD.

Cary High: Aug. 24 — Vs. Raleigh Broughton (At Wake-Med) Aug. 29 — At Raleigh Enloe Sept. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level Sept. 27 — At Apex High Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Season Stats: TBD.

Male High: Aug. 23 — At Louisville (Ky.) Butler Aug. 30 — At Louisville Ballard Sept. 6 — Vs. Louisville St. Xavier Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Season Stats: TBD.

T.L. Hanna High: Aug. 23 — Vs. Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes Sept. 6 — Vs. Anderson (S.C.) Westside Sept. 13 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High: Aug. 29 — At Leesburg (Va.) Heritage Sept. 6 — At Ashburn (Va.) Independence Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High: Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0 Aug. 23 — At Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic Aug. 30 — Vs. Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High fell 6-0 at Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar High on Friday. Williams-Lee had seven tackles (six solo) and three tackles for loss. Season Stats: Williams-Lee has seven tackles and three tackles for loss this season.

Richland Northeast: Aug. 23 — Vs. Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley Aug. 30 — At Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood Sept. 6 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood Sept. 13 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Season Stats: TBD.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High: Aug. 23 — Vs. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge Aug. 30 — Vs. Mooresville High Sept. 6 — At Greensboro Grimsley Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Season Stats: TBD.