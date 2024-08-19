PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

NC State football commitments in action — Week 0

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Some Georgia and Florida high school football programs kicked off this past weekend, with two NC State commits in action.

Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:

American Heritage High:

Aug. 23 — Vs. Milton (Ga.) High

Aug. 30 — Vs. Davie (Fla.) Western

Sept. 6 — At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High

Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central

Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High

Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland

Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy

Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Season Stats: TBD.

Forest Hills High:

Aug. 23 — Vs. Gastonia Ashbrook

Aug. 30 — At Spencer North Rowan

Sept. 6 — At Walkertown High

Sept. 13 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson

Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly

Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High

Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly

Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont

Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood

Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County

Season Stats: TBD.

Ware County High:

Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10

Aug. 23 — At Douglas (Ga.) Coffee

Aug. 30 — Vs. Bainbridge (Ga.) High

Sept. 6 — Vs. St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail

Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln

Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine

Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead

Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High

Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High

Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Last Game: Ware County crushed Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 40-10 on Friday. Boyd didn't play, but he watched his junior brother Jamir Boyd rush seven times for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Season Stats: TBD.

Santaluces High:

Aug. 16 — Santaluces High 42, Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew's 7

Aug. 23 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy

Aug. 30 — Vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High

Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High

Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central

Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge

Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard

Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High

Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista

Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill

Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High

Last Game: Santaluces High rolled 42-7 against Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew's, but Browder didn't play to get the younger receivers experience. He'll be playing this Friday.

Season Stats: TBD.

Chambers High:

Aug. 23 — At Clover (S.C.) High

Sept. 6 — At Kernersville Glenn

Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg

Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough

Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding

Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell

Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg

Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte

Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek

Season Stats: TBD.

Flagler Palm Coast High:

Aug. 30 — At Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell

Sept. 6 — Vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland

Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy

Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University

Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher

Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High

Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas

Season Stats: TBD.

Hoggard High:

Aug. 23 — At Clayton Cleveland

Sept. 6 — Vs. Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill

Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose

Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick

Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney

Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick

Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail

Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick

Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover

Season Stats: TBD.

Kings High:

Aug. 23 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore

Aug. 30 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods

Sept. 6 — At Loveland (Ohio) High

Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont

Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami

Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High

Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin

Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills

Season Stats: TBD.

Westland High:

Aug. 23 — Vs. Columbus (Ohio) Centennial

Aug. 30 — Vs. Grove City (Ohio) High

Sept. 6 — At Grove City Central Crossing

Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights

Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto

Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North

Oct. 11 — At Westerville South

Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes

Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Season Stats: TBD.

Cary High:

Aug. 24 — Vs. Raleigh Broughton (At Wake-Med)

Aug. 29 — At Raleigh Enloe

Sept. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive

Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level

Sept. 27 — At Apex High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High

Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope

Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship

Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek

Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek

Season Stats: TBD.

Male High:

Aug. 23 — At Louisville (Ky.) Butler

Aug. 30 — At Louisville Ballard

Sept. 6 — Vs. Louisville St. Xavier

Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity

Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park

Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern

Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek

Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East

Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual

Season Stats: TBD.

T.L. Hanna High:

Aug. 23 — Vs. Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes

Sept. 6 — Vs. Anderson (S.C.) Westside

Sept. 13 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren

Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest

Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont

Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann

Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High

Season Stats: TBD.

Tuscarora High:

Aug. 29 — At Leesburg (Va.) Heritage

Sept. 6 — At Ashburn (Va.) Independence

Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County

Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge

Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls

Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley

Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge

Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion

Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove

Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run

Season Stats: TBD.

Lakeside High:

Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0

Aug. 23 — At Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic

Aug. 30 — Vs. Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County

Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain

Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High

Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities

Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High

Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High

Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High

Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High fell 6-0 at Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar High on Friday. Williams-Lee had seven tackles (six solo) and three tackles for loss.

Season Stats: Williams-Lee has seven tackles and three tackles for loss this season.

Richland Northeast:

Aug. 23 — Vs. Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley

Aug. 30 — At Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood

Sept. 6 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood

Sept. 13 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford

Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High

Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High

Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher

Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida

Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High

Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe

Season Stats: TBD.

Class of 2026 commit

Reagan High:

Aug. 23 — Vs. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge

Aug. 30 — Vs. Mooresville High

Sept. 6 — At Greensboro Grimsley

Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth

Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn

Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County

Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth

Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland

Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds

Season Stats: TBD.

