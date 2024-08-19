NC State football commitments in action — Week 0
Some Georgia and Florida high school football programs kicked off this past weekend, with two NC State commits in action.
Look below for the schedules of the various NC State recruits, and the results:
American Heritage High:
Aug. 23 — Vs. Milton (Ga.) High
Aug. 30 — Vs. Davie (Fla.) Western
Sept. 6 — At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
Sept. 13 — At Naples (Fla.) High
Sept. 20 — At Miami (Fla.) Central
Sept. 27 — Vs. Plantation (Fla.) High
Oct. 12 — At Miami Norland
Oct. 18 — Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy
Oct. 25 — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Season Stats: TBD.
Forest Hills High:
Aug. 23 — Vs. Gastonia Ashbrook
Aug. 30 — At Spencer North Rowan
Sept. 6 — At Walkertown High
Sept. 13 — Vs. Davidson Community School of Davidson
Sept. 27 — Vs. New London North Stanly
Oct. 4 — Vs. Monroe High
Oct. 10 — At Oakboro West Stanly
Oct. 18 — At Monroe Piedmont
Oct. 25 — At Monroe Parkwood
Nov. 1 — Vs. Wadesboro Anson County
Season Stats: TBD.
Ware County High:
Aug. 16 — Ware County 40, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 10
Aug. 23 — At Douglas (Ga.) Coffee
Aug. 30 — Vs. Bainbridge (Ga.) High
Sept. 6 — Vs. St. Johns (Fla.) Bartram Trail
Sept. 20 — Vs. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln
Sept. 27 — Vs. Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine
Oct. 4 — At Savannah New Hampstead
Oct. 18 — At Perry (Ga.) High
Oct. 26 — Vs. Warner Robins (Ga.) High
Nov. 1 — At Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County
Last Game: Ware County crushed Baxley (Ga.) Appling County 40-10 on Friday. Boyd didn't play, but he watched his junior brother Jamir Boyd rush seven times for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 16 — Santaluces High 42, Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew's 7
Aug. 23 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy
Aug. 30 — Vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High
Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High
Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge
Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High rolled 42-7 against Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew's, but Browder didn't play to get the younger receivers experience. He'll be playing this Friday.
Season Stats: TBD.
Chambers High:
Aug. 23 — At Clover (S.C.) High
Sept. 6 — At Kernersville Glenn
Sept. 13 — At Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Sept. 20 — Charlotte West Mecklenburg
Sept. 27 — Vs. Cornelius Hough
Oct. 4 — Vs. Charlotte Harding
Oct. 10 — At Huntersville Hopewell
Oct. 18 — Vs. Huntersville North Mecklenburg
Oct. 25 — At West Charlotte
Nov. 1 — At Charlotte Mallard Creek
Season Stats: TBD.
Flagler Palm Coast High:
Aug. 30 — At Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell
Sept. 6 — Vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland
Sept. 13 — Vs. Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley
Sept. 20 — Vs. Zephyrhills (Fla.) Christian Academy
Sept. 27 — At Orange City (Fla.) University
Oct. 4 — At Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher
Oct. 11 — Vs. DeLand (Fla.) High
Oct. 18 — At Yulee (Fla.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Palm Coast (Fla.) Matanzas
Season Stats: TBD.
Hoggard High:
Aug. 23 — At Clayton Cleveland
Sept. 6 — Vs. Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill
Sept. 13 — At Greenville Rose
Sept. 20. — At Leland North Brunswick
Sept. 27 — Vs. Wilmington Laney
Oct. 4 — At Shallotte West Brunswick
Oct. 11 — At Wilmington Ashley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Hampstead Topsail
Oct. 24 — Vs. Southport South Brunswick
Nov. 1 — At Wilmington New Hanover
Season Stats: TBD.
Santaluces High:
Aug. 16 — Santaluces High 42, Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew's 7
Aug. 23 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy
Aug. 30 — Vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High
Sept. 6 — Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High
Sept. 13 — At Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Sept. 20 — At Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge
Sept. 26 — Vs. Greenacres (Fla.) Leonard
Oct. 4 — At Midland (Texas) High
Oct. 10 — Vs. Lake Worth (Fla.) Park Vista
Oct. 18 — At West Palm Beach (Fla.) Forest Hill
Oct. 25 — At Lake Worth (Fla.) High
Last Game: Santaluces High rolled to a easy 42-7 victory over Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrews High. Gordon caught a touchdown in the win.
Season Stats: TBD.
Kings High:
Aug. 23 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore
Aug. 30 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Winston Woods
Sept. 6 — At Loveland (Ohio) High
Sept. 13 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont
Sept. 20 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
Sept. 27 — Vs. Lebanon (Ohio) High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami
Oct. 11 — At Milford (Ohio) High
Oct. 18 — Vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Turpin
Oct. 25 — At Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills
Season Stats: TBD.
Westland High:
Aug. 23 — Vs. Columbus (Ohio) Centennial
Aug. 30 — Vs. Grove City (Ohio) High
Sept. 6 — At Grove City Central Crossing
Sept. 13 — Vs. Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Sept. 20 — At Columbus Franklin Heights
Sept. 27 — Vs. Dublin (Ohio) Scioto
Oct. 4 — Vs. Westerville (Ohio) North
Oct. 11 — At Westerville South
Oct. 18 — Vs. Delaware (Ohio) Hayes
Oct. 25 — At Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut
Season Stats: TBD.
Cary High:
Aug. 24 — Vs. Raleigh Broughton (At Wake-Med)
Aug. 29 — At Raleigh Enloe
Sept. 6 — Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive
Sept. 20 — At Cary Green Level
Sept. 27 — At Apex High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Holly Springs High
Oct. 11 — Cary Green Hope
Oct. 18 — At Apex Friendship
Oct. 25 — At Cary Panther Creek
Nov. 1 — Vs. Apex Middle Creek
Season Stats: TBD.
Male High:
Aug. 23 — At Louisville (Ky.) Butler
Aug. 30 — At Louisville Ballard
Sept. 6 — Vs. Louisville St. Xavier
Sept. 20 — At Louisville Trinity
Sept. 27 — At Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park
Oct. 4 — At Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
Oct. 11 — Vs. Louisville Southern
Oct. 18 — Vs. Louisville Fern Creek
Oct. 25 — At Mt. Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East
Nov. 1 — Vs. Louisville DuPont Manual
Season Stats: TBD.
T.L. Hanna High:
Aug. 23 — Vs. Duncan (S.C.) James F. Byrnes
Sept. 6 — Vs. Anderson (S.C.) Westside
Sept. 13 — At Piedmont (S.C.) Wren
Sept. 20 — At Greenwood (S.C.) High
Sept. 27 — At Mauldin (S.C.) High
Oct. 4 — Vs. Simpsonville (S.C.) Hillcrest
Oct. 11 — At Piedmont Woodmont
Oct. 18 — Vs. Greenville J.L. Mann
Oct. 25 — At Easley (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Greenville High
Season Stats: TBD.
Tuscarora High:
Aug. 29 — At Leesburg (Va.) Heritage
Sept. 6 — At Ashburn (Va.) Independence
Sept. 13 — Vs. Leesburg Loudoun County
Sept. 20 — Vs. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge
Sept. 27 — At Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls
Oct. 10 — Vs. Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley
Oct. 18 — Vs. Ashburn Rock Ridge
Oct. 25 — At Sterling Dominion
Oct. 31 — Vs. Purcellville Woodgrove
Nov. 8 — At Ashburn Broad Run
Season Stats: TBD.
Lakeside High:
Aug. 16 — Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar 6, Lakeside 0
Aug. 23 — At Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X Catholic
Aug. 30 — Vs. Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County
Sept. 12 — At Lithonia (Ga.) Arabia Mountain
Sept. 20 — Vs. Dunwoody (Ga.) High
Sept. 26 — Vs. East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities
Oct. 3 — At Chamblee (Ga.) High
Oct. 18 — At Decatur (Ga.) High
Oct. 25 — Vs. Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh High
Nov. 1 — Vs. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy
Last Game: Williams-Lee and Lakeside High fell 6-0 at Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar High on Friday. Williams-Lee had seven tackles (six solo) and three tackles for loss.
Season Stats: Williams-Lee has seven tackles and three tackles for loss this season.
Richland Northeast:
Aug. 23 — Vs. Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley
Aug. 30 — At Sumter (S.C.) Crestwood
Sept. 6 — Vs. Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood
Sept. 13 — At Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford
Sept. 20 — At Camden (S.C.) High
Sept. 27 — Vs. Lancaster (S.C.) High
Oct. 4 — At Columbia Dreher
Oct. 11 — At Columbia A.C. Florida
Oct. 25 — Vs. York (S.C.) High
Nov. 1 — Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe
Season Stats: TBD.
Class of 2026 commit
Reagan High:
Aug. 23 — Vs. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge
Aug. 30 — Vs. Mooresville High
Sept. 6 — At Greensboro Grimsley
Sept. 20 — Vs. Kernersville East Forsyth
Sept. 27 — At Kernersville Glenn
Oct. 4 — At Mocksville Davie County
Oct. 11 — Vs. Clemmons West Forsyth
Oct. 18 — Vs. Winston-Salem Parkland
Oct. 25 — At Winston-Salem Mount Tabor
Nov. 1 — At Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds
Season Stats: TBD.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE