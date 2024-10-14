NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset

in other news
NC State struggles to execute in scoring territory
The game began innocently enough, but one thing became clear — Syracuse was going to throw the football and NC State
Video reel: NC State players after 24-17 loss against Syracuse
NC State players Cedrick Bailey, Noah Rogers and Devon Betty met with the media after the 24-17 loss to Syracuse.
Turnovers doom NC State's chances in loss to Syracuse
NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-17 loss against Syracuse.
Final: Syracuse 24, NC State 17
NC State fell to 3-4 and 0-3 in the ACC with a 24-17 loss against Syracuse on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset flips to NC State
Antioch (Tenn.) High senior tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset has verbally committed to NC State.
NC State football landed Antioch (Tenn.) High senior offensive lineman Ta'Khyian Whitset on Saturday in the class of 2025.
Here is an analysis of Whitset's commitment.
