NC State football commitment analysis: Offensive lineman Darion Rivers
NC State football landed West Charlotte (N.C.) High junior offensive lineman Darion Rivers, the latest pledge in the class of 2023.
Here is an analysis of Rivers’ commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news