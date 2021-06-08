NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive lineman Nick Campbell
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Sunday, NC State football picked up its third pledge when it landed a verbal commitment from three-star defensive lineman Nick Campbell of Lake Minneola (Fla.) High.
Here is an analysis of Campbell's commitment.
1. Well-regarded
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news