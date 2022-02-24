NC State coach Dave Doeren extended through 2026

Doeren and the Wolfpack gained bowl eligibility seven times over the last nine years. The 9-3 Wolfpack went undefeated at home last year. Additionally, all 10 assistant coaches have also received new agreements.

The new agreement for Doeren was approved by the NC State Board of Trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors in recent days.

"Dave continues to provide tremendous leadership for NC State football and elevate the standards for our program," NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. "We continue to see competitive growth, academic growth and there is great continuity among our entire staff. Dave and Sara are deeply invested in both the NC State and Raleigh communities and we're excited for even greater days ahead."

NC State has won at least eight games four times in the last five seasons, with three nine-win seasons during that time. Doeren is the only coach in NC State football history to post three nine-win seasons.

"NC State is home for my entire family and I'm so grateful to Chancellor [Randy] Woodson and Boo Corrigan for their support and commitment to Wolfpack Football," Doeren said in a statement. "We continue to build something special in Raleigh and I'm so excited about the future."

NC State ranks second in the ACC in league wins, posting a 13-5 record over the last two years. In the Power 5, only eight other teams have posted more wins than the Wolfpack (Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., and Texas A&M). Doeren has led the Wolfpack to 10 straight wins at Carter-Finley, including all seven home games of 2021.

Doeren enters his 10th season in Raleigh as the second-winningest coach in school history. During his tenure, 21 Wolfpack players have been drafted by the NFL, including 14 in the last four drafts.

NC State is the only team in the ACC that will return its entire coaching staff for 2022.