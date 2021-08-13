NC State football body transformations by Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette

NC State strength and conditioning coordinator Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette has become a not-so-secret weapon for the program. Burnette, a former Wolfpack linebacker and an alumnus of the university, has a proven track record of helping develop incoming freshmen from the high school football ranks and turning them into grown men capable of competing at the NFL level. He earned his masters degree in Higher Education and Sports Management while serving as a graduate strength and conditioning assistant from 2004-2007. He was the Pack's assistant strength and conditioning coach for an additional five seasons before stepping into his current role. In 2018, he also earned the title of assistant athletic director for strength and conditioning at NC State. Here's a look at some of Burnette's latest body transformations among current Wolfpack players:



Former NC State linebacker Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette has been the Wolfpack's strength and conditioning coordinator since 2016. (Ken Martin)

