NC State football awards offseason strength and conditioning honors

NC State football announced the award recipients of its offseason honors for its summer strength and conditioning program. Every year before the start of fall camp, which began Wednesday for the 2021 squad, strength and conditioning coordinator Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette and his staff announce the awards in a team meeting.

Here were the winners of the 2021 awards:

NC State football begins its 2021 fall camp Wednesday. (NC State Athletics)

Iron Wolf

Award description: "The highest offseason honor that is given to the players who dominate the summer program in every aspect." Winners: Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson If there were two favorites to win this award, they would have been Moore and Gibson. Both were named team captains last season. Moore wore the team's honorary No. 1 jersey, which has been a badge of leadership in the program under head coach Dave Doeren, and Gibson earned the team's Alpha Wolf Award last offseason, which is given to players on each side of the ball that display leadership. "How could anyone not pull for Grant Gibson?" Burnette said. "He's one of the best leaders and most caring players we have had in our program and it shows through his words and actions. He is another one of those players that Coach Doeren did a phenomenal job of evaluating and projecting that he would become a really good offensive lineman. Here we are a few years later and he has been recognized as one of the best interior linemen in the country. "It's amazing to see the growth that Isaiah has made since stepping on campus," Burnette continued. "He's matured into becoming the face of our program and it has all been earned and not given. To see him at this point in his career is a testimony to his hard work, perseverance and dedication to become the best version of himself."

Alpha Wolf

Award description: "Given to players on each side of the ball who have shown leadership." Winners: Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Devin Carter, Moore and Gibson Carter was the Pack's third-leading receiver last season, reeling in 29 receptions for 477 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team with a 16.4 yards per catch average. Gibson and Moore became the program's first two players to earn both Alpha Wolf and Iron Wolf honors.

Future Wolf

Award description: "Honors an underclassman who works extremely hard and upholds the program's standards prior to playing a contributing role on the field." Winner: Freshman safety Nehki Meredith Meredith was three-star prospect in the 2020 class out of Virginia Beach, Va. He was ranked the No. 25 overall recruit in the state according to Rivals and picked the Pack over notable offers from LSU, North Carolina, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

Alpha Elite Position Group

Award description: "Honors the most consistent and hardest working position group on the team." Winner: Running backs The running backs group may be the deepest position group on the team entering the fall. The group is headlined by sophomore running back Zonovan Knight, who has led the team in rushing in each of the past two seasons and was named to the official preseason All-ACC team in July. Junior Ricky Person Jr. returns after leading the team in carries last season and starting in all 12 games. Sophomore Jordan Houston and redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms are also talented reserve options that give the group strong depth.