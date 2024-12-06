NC State flips senior WR Teddy Hoffmann, a former FAU commit

Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic High senior wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann is the rare player to go through recruiting three different times.
NC State hopes the third time is the charm after landing the speedy slot receiver Friday. The Wolfpack offered him Nov. 17, and he officially visited Nov. 23-25. NCSU wide receivers coach Joker Phillips targeted Hoffmann after senior receivers Arrion Concepcion and Jamar Browder decommitted.
Hoffmann had flipped from Appalachian State to FAU on Oct. 14, but then the Owls fired coach Tom Herman. He had verbally committed to Appalachian State on June 14, 2024.
Hoffmann finished his senior year with 59 catches 1,179 yards and an impressive 23 touchdowns. Hoffmann played his junior year at Boca Raton (Fla.) St. Andrew’s School.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is a Rivals.com three-star prospect with P4 offers from NC State, Florida State, Boston College and Nebraska, plus offers from Florida Atlantic, Appalachian State, Army, Elon, New Hampshire and Western Kentucky. Wake Forest also jumped into the recruiting picture.
