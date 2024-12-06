NC State flips senior WR Teddy Hoffmann, a former FAU commit

Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic High senior wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann is the rare player to go through recruiting three different times.

NC State hopes the third time is the charm after landing the speedy slot receiver Friday. The Wolfpack offered him Nov. 17, and he officially visited Nov. 23-25. NCSU wide receivers coach Joker Phillips targeted Hoffmann after senior receivers Arrion Concepcion and Jamar Browder decommitted.

Hoffmann had flipped from Appalachian State to FAU on Oct. 14, but then the Owls fired coach Tom Herman. He had verbally committed to Appalachian State on June 14, 2024.