NCSU cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell had offered defensive back Gerritt Kemp on Jan. 23, 2024, and he was receptive. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, who is a three-star safety prospect by Rivals.com, eventually cooled on NC State and canceled his official visit, which was planned for June 14-16. He instead verbally committed to his other main contender at the time — Duke.

NC State had been looking for help in the secondary and it led to revisiting a past target.

The Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy standout had officially visited Duke on June 7-9 and committed after it ended June 10. Kemp also had considered officially visiting Michigan State.

Kemp had a change of heart and flipped from Duke to NC State on Friday, and he made it public Monday evening.

Kemp had P4 offers at one point from NC State, Duke, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State and Virginia. Some schools wanted him at wide receiver, but NC State always viewed him in the secondary. He also plays basketball Hebron Christian and hopes to study finance.

NC State was looking for a cornerback after having Vero Beach (Fla.) High senior cornerback Robert Jones III commit and then decommit last June. NCSU has verbal commitments from safety Tristan Teasdell of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora, cornerback Cam Strong of Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna High and cornerback Caden Gordon of Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces.

Kemp is the 17th verbal commit in NC State’s class of 2025, which ranks No. 51 nationally by Rivals.com. He caught 16 passes for 514 yards and seven touchdowns last year, and had 36 tackles and three interceptions, plus returned punts.