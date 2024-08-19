PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

NC State flips Gerritt Kemp from Duke

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State had been looking for help in the secondary and it led to revisiting a past target.

NCSU cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell had offered defensive back Gerritt Kemp on Jan. 23, 2024, and he was receptive. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, who is a three-star safety prospect by Rivals.com, eventually cooled on NC State and canceled his official visit, which was planned for June 14-16. He instead verbally committed to his other main contender at the time — Duke.

Advertisement

The Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy standout had officially visited Duke on June 7-9 and committed after it ended June 10. Kemp also had considered officially visiting Michigan State.

Kemp had a change of heart and flipped from Duke to NC State on Friday, and he made it public Monday evening.

Kemp had P4 offers at one point from NC State, Duke, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State and Virginia. Some schools wanted him at wide receiver, but NC State always viewed him in the secondary. He also plays basketball Hebron Christian and hopes to study finance.

NC State was looking for a cornerback after having Vero Beach (Fla.) High senior cornerback Robert Jones III commit and then decommit last June. NCSU has verbal commitments from safety Tristan Teasdell of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora, cornerback Cam Strong of Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna High and cornerback Caden Gordon of Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces.

Kemp is the 17th verbal commit in NC State’s class of 2025, which ranks No. 51 nationally by Rivals.com. He caught 16 passes for 514 yards and seven touchdowns last year, and had 36 tackles and three interceptions, plus returned punts.

Highlights

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTkzNzYyNzkvNjRlY2FhNmY1Y2E5NTkxNzc0MmRl MWNiJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAwMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JNaXRjaGVsbE5DUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQk1p dGNoZWxsTkNTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nh dmFnZVdvbHZlc05JTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2F2YWdlV29s dmVzTklMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luc2lk ZVBhY2tTcG9ydD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW5zaWRlUGFja1Nw b3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhY2tBdGhs ZXRpY3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhY2tBdGhsZXRpY3M8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNTdGF0ZUZCRXF1aXA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5DU3RhdGVGQkVxdWlwPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhY2tGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFja0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVG9ueUdpYnNvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hUb255R2lic29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQWxleEZhdWxrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaEFsZXhGYXVsazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qb25hdGhhbl9nZXNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBq b25hdGhhbl9nZXNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0hlYnJvbkxpb25zRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhlYnJvbkxp b25zRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT24zc3Bv cnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPbjNzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmttbWdyZWVuZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcmttbWdyZWVuZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWNrUHJpZGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBh Y2tQcmlkZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QSldp bGxpYW1zSVBTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQSldpbGxpYW1zSVBT PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwZW5jZXJHQXJu b2xkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTcGVuY2VyR0Fybm9sZDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXJyZW5jZW1lbHRvbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGVycmVuY2VtZWx0b248L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFubnlfX21lamlhP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYW5ueV9fbWVqaWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9BTDlibFRrMGE3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUw5YmxUazBh NzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZXJyaXR0IEtlbXAgKEBnZXJyaXR0X2tlbXAp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2Vycml0dF9rZW1wL3N0 YXR1cy8xODI1Njg2MTkyOTAzMzQ0NDg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkF1Z3VzdCAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25jc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL25jLXN0YXRlLWZsaXBzLWdlcnJpdHQta2VtcC1mcm9tLWR1a2Ui LAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwog IH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3Jl YXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVu dHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg IC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNv IHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0g Imh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFy ZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2Fy ZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUy RiUyRm5jc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZuYy1zdGF0ZS1mbGlw cy1nZXJyaXR0LWtlbXAtZnJvbS1kdWtlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjAmY3Y9Mi4w JmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21T Y29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK