NC State finishes 23rd in final Directors' Cup standings

The Pack received points from 13 of its 21 athletic programs, including top-10 point totals in six sports.

NC State finished 23rd in the final Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup standings that were released Friday, marking the second-best finish in school history.

NC State finished as national runners up in women’s cross country and women’s swimming and diving. The Wolfpack also made it to the national semifinals in both women’s tennis, which marked a program first, and baseball.

But according to the Directors’ Cup standings, NC State did not receive a top-four point total in baseball despite being one of the last four teams standing in Omaha.

Because the Wolfpack was disqualified from the College World Series due to COVID-19 protocol, the program did not receive a placement in the final Directors’ Cup baseball standings and earned just five points.

In comparison, Texas — the other school that was eliminated in the semifinals in Omaha — received 83 points for a third-place finish.

Had the Pack received that point total for its semifinals appearance, the school would have finished 18th overall in the Director’s Cup Standings, which still would have been the second-best finish in program history behind its final ranking of No. 15 in 2017-18. The Wolfpack also would have finished fifth among ACC schools.

Wrestling and men’s swimming and diving placed sixth and eighth at their respective NCAA Championships, while the women’s basketball team reached the Sweet 16, earning it a tie for ninth in the standings.

On top of its accomplishments in the NCAA Championships, NC State won three ACC team titles: women’s basketball, women’s cross country and wrestling.

Here was the order of schools from the ACC in the final Directors' Cup standings:

1. North Carolina (4th)

2. Virginia (11th)

3. Notre Dame (14th)

4. Florida State (16th)

5. Duke (21st)

6. NC State (23rd)

7. Virginia Tech (32nd)

8. Clemson (36th)

9. Louisville (40th)

10. Georgia Tech (44th)

11. Wake Forest (54th)

12. Miami (62nd)

13. Syracuse (64th)

14. Pittsburgh (73rd)

15. Boston College (74th)