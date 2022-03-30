NC State finding answers in key areas

With a veteran group of players that have been bolstered by the return of several “Super Seniors,” NC State has been looking for depth this spring. The Wolfpack have been practicing for about three weeks, and are still figuring out what the format for the spring game will be April 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium. It won’t be a modified version of “flag football” but it also won’t a traditional spring game format either.

“We are going to wait and see with where we are at,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said. “It will be a game format, whether we are tackling or ‘thudding.’ That will be to be determined. “I know it will be a televised event [on ACC Network]. For us health and safety wise with our team, being able to play live on television is a good evaluation for us.” NC State has several positions where depth is needed — along the offensive line and defensive line, running back, cornerback and particularly at quarterback. The squad went 9-3 last year, but return the majority of its defensive players. “We feel like we have good competitive depth,” Doeren said. “It is more on who is going to step up and be consistent and earn the trust of the staff to be the replacement in areas we lost players.” The Wolfpack have been practicing with just two scholarship quarterbacks this spring, in light of freshman Aaron McLaughlin transferring to Jacksonville State. Redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary is the face of the program and entrenched, but it is important for redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley to also get comfortable. Freshman quarterback MJ Morris will join the duo for fall camp in early August. Doeren is excited about Finley’s future in the program. “We are excited about Ben’s progress,” Doeren said. “It has been a night and day difference from last spring with him. He has a really quick release and is very mobile. The process has slowed down for him mentally.” Finley has gone 18 of 29 passing for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception the last two years. He is the younger brother of former NC State quarterback Ryan Finley. “He was self-defeating last year,” Doeren said. “He’d have a bad play and he would just carry it with him. He has learned how to go to the next play and move on.”

NC State redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley has made promising strides this spring. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Defensive linemen C.J. Clark and Cory Durden have been limited while healing from injuries, but that has opened up the door for others. Doeren pointed out that sophomore Davin Vann has been impressive this spring, which is not overly surprising. “Davin Vann has really been our most productive guy this spring,” Doeren said. “He’s playing really hard. He was a lot more inconsistent a year ago than he has been this spring, so I’m excited to see that from him.” Redshirt sophomore nose tackle Joshua Harris and redshirt freshmen defensive ends Travali Price and Claude Larkins are also taking advantage of extra reps. “Josh Harris at one time, post-COVID, was in a really bad place weight-wise,” Doeren said. “He’s done a tremendous job. He is below 315 pounds and he was above 350 for a while. This is great improvement for him with his stamina and quickness. He has always been super strong. “It has been fun to see Travali Price and Claude Larkins with the two’s all spring, getting a lot of work. They have both shown moments where they can help us. “This next six practices will be really important to allow us to give them the information they need for their summer program on what they need to do to take the next step.” Doeren also pointed that the healthy return of defensive end Savion Jackson gives the Wolfpack two quality players at the spot, along with Vann. Jackson got hurt in the ninth game of the season. “I said this last year, had he stayed healthy, I think he could have been an all-conference player,” Doeren said. NC State is hoping that a left tackle could emerge to replace star Ikem Ekwonu, who entered the NFL draft with two years of eligibility remaining. It could be senior Bryson Speas, who has been the Swiss Army knife on the offensive line the last two years. “I think there are options between Bryson Speas, Anthony Belton and Timothy McKay, those three guys are probably the returners most likely,” Doeren said. “We obviously are recruiting as well [in the transfer portal]. We’ll see how it goes.” NC State was able to redshirt junior college transfer Belton, along with class of 2021 signees Lyndon Cooper, Jaleel Davis and Thornton Gentry on the offensive line. Plus, Patrick Matan, Sean Hill and Anthony Carter got an extra year from COVID in the class of 2020. “Anthony Belton, we are really excited about how he has come on, a young tackle,” Doeren said. “Anthony Carter from Butler High School came in here two years ago with a knee injury and he had to rehab himself and back to practicing. He’s really doing a good job. “Patrick Matan is a young offensive guard and tackle and can play both. He has come on. I think Lyndon Cooper is a young guy who is changing his body and is getting better. He can play center or guard.” The Wolfpack also lost running backs Ricky Person and Zonovan Knight prematurely to the NFL. Freshman Michael Allen has enrolled for the spring and former wide receiver Micah Crowell is healthy and made the switch to the backfield. Crowell hasn’t gotten the same amount of reps due to a long-time absence due to injuries. “Jordan Houston looks like a veteran and has taken a lot of reps in practice the last two seasons,” Doeren said. “He knows our offense and is playing fast. He’s very confident and an explosive player with the ball. “I think Delbert Mimms has improved as a runner and ball-catcher. He’s always been a really competitive tough guy, and he’s in good shape. “I think Demie Sumo is a guy who has come on to the scene and can be an explosive player in our backfield, a big-play guy. Michael Allen, it’s great having him here early. He’s learning and is getting better and more comfortable in the offense.” Linebacker and wide receiver should both be deep, but Doeren also sung the praises of redshirt freshman linebacker Jayland Parker and sophomore wide receiver Anthony Smith. “He [Parker] has probably had the best spring of anybody from a production, day-in, day-out standpoint,” Doeren said.