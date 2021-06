NC State fans welcome the Wolfpack back home from Omaha

It has been an emotional 48 hours for the NC State baseball team.

The Wolfpack went from being one win away from clinching the program's first-ever College World Series championship series appearance to an early exit from Omaha due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program, disqualifying the team from the remainder of the event.

Pack fans have been equally emotional. Angry at the clumsy management of the situation from the NCAA. Frustrated at the thought of what could have been. And empathetic to the players and head coach Elliott Avent, who were so close to bringing home the school's first team national championship since 1983.

Wolfpack Nation was also proud, and that showed Saturday as a crowd of roughly 2,000 awaited the team's return from Omaha at Doak Field.

