The Wolfpack fell to 7-3 on the season, while the Eagles improved to 3-6, and the 16-game home winning streak at Carter-Finley Stadium was snapped.

NC State built an efficient 14-0 lead and then the wheels came off. Boston College took advantage of what will be a much-debated pass interference penalty called on Drake Thomas , to punch in a touchdown to win 21-20 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“I’m pretty down for these kids,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “[We] obviously didn’t play well enough to win; didn’t coach well enough to win. Always, put that on me.”

Many elements of the game led to the drama at the end, but the play that will be most remembered is when BC was facing fourth down and six, redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead threw the ball to freshman Joe Griffin, and Thomas was called for a pass interference penalty. It gave the Eagles a first down at the two-yard line and new-found chance to win. Morehead found Griffin on the next play for a two-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left.

“I thought Drake made a fantastic play,” Doeren said. “I’m disappointed that a flag was thrown on a play like that. It was a bang-bang play to win the game. I don’t know how you throw that flag. It was a really disappointing call by that official.”

NC State redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson was also upset about the pass interference penalty against Thomas and suffering a home loss.

“College football is hard, and it’s hard to win,” said Wilson, who had six tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. “Whether you are playing the best team in the nation or a team not supposed to be the best, everybody has talent and everybody makes plays.

“If you don’t show up, you’ll go out there and get your tail whupped, just like we did.”

The Wolfpack should have never been in that spot, especially after dominating the first quarter. NCSU rushed 10 times for 116 yards and had eight plays of at least 10 yards. Freshman quarterback MJ Morris found redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix for a 27-yard touchdown pass, and then Morris later ran in from 10 yards out for a score. It proved to be the last touchdowns of the game for the Wolfpack.

The best chance at scoring proved to be frustrating. NC State went for it on fourth and one at the BC one-yard line with a little under seven minutes in the second quarter. It proved reminiscent of a similar scenario against East Carolina in the season opener.

Morris had an empty backfield and did a direct run, only to get stuffed for a one-yard loss. NC State also lost sixth-year senior center Grant Gibson for the game due to injury. A touchdown would have given NCSU a 21-7 lead, and on the next series the Wolfpack’s Christopher Dunn made a 30-yard field goal.

Dunn later added his second field goal of the game to stretch the lead to 20-7 with 11:11 left in the third quarter, which set an ACC record with 89 career field goals.