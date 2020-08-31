NC State fall sports to begin with no fans
NC State athletics announced that fans will not be permitted to sporting events, including football, to begin the fall season according to a release Monday.
The decision will remain in place at least through the month of September according to the statement by the athletic department. Additionally, tailgating will not be permitted for the Wolfpack's football home opener against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.
"We understand this may be difficult news for Wolfpack Nation, but given the information available to us at the current time, we are making the responsible decision to begin our season without spectators," NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan said in a statement.
In line with current state guidelines, @PackAthletics will begin the fall with no spectators.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 31, 2020
🔗https://t.co/dIjjHlw62w
While the school's women's soccer program announced Monday morning that it will not move forward with playing this fall, the decision will still impact football, men's soccer, volleyball and cross country. For now, all fall sports except women's soccer are planning to play this season.
The Wolfpack only has one scheduled home football game in the month of September. After the home opener, the next scheduled game to take place at Carter-Finley Stadium falls on Oct. 17 against Duke. The following home game, against Miami, is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook