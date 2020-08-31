NC State athletics announced that fans will not be permitted to sporting events, including football, to begin the fall season according to a release Monday.

The decision will remain in place at least through the month of September according to the statement by the athletic department. Additionally, tailgating will not be permitted for the Wolfpack's football home opener against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.

"We understand this may be difficult news for Wolfpack Nation, but given the information available to us at the current time, we are making the responsible decision to begin our season without spectators," NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan said in a statement.