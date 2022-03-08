NC State facing crucial offseason

That train of thought didn’t last long and Clemson (17-15 overall) won its fifth-straight game. Clemson will play Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

NCSU fell 70-64 to Clemson to finish the campaign 11-21 overall, which is the first time the program has ever lost 20-plus games. The hope was that playing in the tournament and being “0-0” in Brooklyn, N.Y., would spark the squad.

NC State struggle-filled season came to an end Tuesday in the ACC Tournament.

NC State cut the lead to 37-32 after redshirt sophomore point guard Dereon Seabron three-point play with 13:42 left in the game. The spirit just wasn’t there to get NC State over the hump. Clemson sophomore center PJ Hall and junior guard Nick Honor came through for the Tigers, and just like that, the lead grew back to double digits. Honor in particular made back-to-back three-pointers during a 12-4 run and the Tigers led 51-40 with 8:50 left. NC State never got closer than five points down the stretch.

“I thought they started to play really good basketball at the right time,” said NC State coach Kevin Keatts on CU’s five-game winning streak. “I’m so proud of every kid in our locker room. The reason being is because the way the season has gone, we had every opportunity to put our head down and cry, and lay down and not play.”

NC State simply struggled throughout the entire game shooting the ball, especially from three-point land. In a six-point loss, the Wolfpack shot 4 of 23 from three-point land, including 1 of 12 after halftime.

NC State finished the game shooting 34.9 percent form the field and 15 of 22 field goals came on dunks or layups.

The “Big Three” proved to have a “big struggle.” NC State’s Seabron grinded his way to 19 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, but didn’t get much support.

NCSU senior forward Jericole Hellems might have ended his Wolfpack career going 3 of 13 from the field for 13 points and eight rebounds.

“I love him,” Keatts said. “He came to NC State before we proved anything. He came to play with me, him and Manny Bates in the same year when it wasn’t the most popular thing to do.

“He’ll go down in the record books because he’ll be a 1,000-point scorer.”

The biggest surprise was the unfortunate shooting performance by freshman wing Terquavion Smith, who inexplicably struggled in two games against Clemson this season. Smith shot a combined 2 of 20 from the field and 0 of 14 on three-pointers in the two contests against the Tigers. He finished fourth all-time in three-pointers made among ACC freshman.

“As funny as it sounds, he had two bad games because he just didn’t make shots,” Keatts said. “It doesn’t take away from the young man who has made 96 three-pointers. I know the question is geared toward did Clemson do anything different? I don’t think so.”

Clemson was led by Hall, who returned to the starting lineup from a left toe injury and had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes of action. Hall scored 38 points and had eight blocks in the two meetings against NC State, who struggled against nearly every center they faced in the ACC.

NC State played without injured redshirt junior center Bates, junior power forward Greg Gantt and sophomore power forward Ernest Ross. Centers Ebenezer Dowuona and Jaylon Gibson, both sophomores, combined for 14 points and seven rebounds.

“Even though we were undermanned, I can honestly feel as a coach that our guys played and competed as hard as they can, every opportunity they had,” Keatts said.

Keatts said he’ll take some time off to reflect on what the program needs to get back on track next year.

“I’ll be the first to admit, it has been a tough year,” Keatts said. “If I’m going to go through a tough year, I’d want to go with the guys I’ve went through.

Big changes could dominate the NC State offseason and Keatts said there are "lessons to be learned."

Bates will have to confirm whether he’ll return or not, as will Seabron. The remaining players also have decisions on whether they’ll remain at NC State or transfer, and the coaching staff might get shaken up.

NC State will need to aggressively pursue ACC-ready transfers in the portal, which is already starting to percolate.

Seabron said he’ll go through the process in the coming weeks. Improving his jump shot could lead him back to college.

“I’m not really focused on it right now,” Seabron said. “When the time comes, I’ll need to sit down with coach and my family. We’ll see what is the best decision.”

Bates has missed two different years at NC State due to his shoulder surgeries.

“He has been through a lot, but when I say a lot, he’s been an NC State guy,” Keatts said. “He’s been through a lot of trials and tribulations. It has been very frustrating for him.

“I’ve never had a kid who has been injured never miss anything. He was at every meeting, every film session and he traveled everywhere we went. That says a lot about Manny.”