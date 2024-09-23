NC State expecting positional battles this week

NC State coach Dave Doeren challenged the team's toughness on Saturday following the 59-35 loss at Clemson. On Monday, he followed up by wanting to see who will fight through the adversity and give 100 percent.

NC State hosts Northern Illinois at 12 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium on the CW Network. The 2-2 Wolfpack could have some changes to the starting lineup, and Doeren did confirm that backup redshirt sophomore nose tackle Davin Jackson will miss the game. Senior quarterback Grayson McCall is better, but too early to know his availibility.

NCSU will also have senior left tackle Anthony Belton out of the starting lineup Saturday. He was ejected from the Clemson game for a spitting incident.

Click below to watch the videos: