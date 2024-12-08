NC State, East Carolina set to meet in Military Bowl

NC State finished the regular season 6-6 and became bowl eligible after winning at North Carolina in the last regular season game.

NCSU and ECU will play at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 28 in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md., and then again meet in the season opener next fall Aug. 30 in Raleigh.

NC State and East Carolina will be leaving the state to renew its rivalry.

“We are excited to be headed to the Military Bowl and to compete in an event that benefits our nation’s current and former service members,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said. “We appreciate the Military Bowl Foundation for inviting us and are looking forward to a great game."

Doeren, who lost defensive coordinator Tony Gibson to Marshall on Sunday, has been to 10 bowl in 12 years at NC State.

NC State holds a 19-13 series lead with East Carolina, dating back to 1970. NC State lost 37-34 to ECU in the 1992 Peach Bowl. NC State won the last meeting to open the 2022 season, 21-20, in Greenville, N.C. Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point and a 41-yard field goal with five seconds left.

ECU started the season 3-4 — including losses to Appalachian State and Charlotte — and then fired coach Mike Houston. The 49ers and Mountaineers also fired their coaches following the season.

Interim coach Blake Harrell won four of the next five games to finish the regular season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the American and bowl eligible.

Harrell, who had been the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, because the permanent coach. The 45-year-old Harrell had previously coached at Kennesaw State, The Citadel and Lenoir-Rhyne. He graduated from Western Carolina in 2002.

The Pirates offense began to take shape after Michigan State transfer quarterback Katin Houser took over Oct. 19 in a loss against Army. He threw for over 282 yards in five of six games down the stretch. He torched Florida Atlantic for 343 passing yards and five touchdowns, plus rushed five times for 52 yards and a score in a 49-14 victory.

Houser finished the year going 131-of-216 passing for 1,859 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and he rushed for 86 yards and two scores.

Running back Rahjal Harris led the team with 189 carries for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 15 catches for 91 yards. The 5-11, 214-pounder has 2,872 career yards and 28 scores in five years at ECU.

Senior safety Omar Rogers played his first three years at Elon, and then transferred to East Carolina for 2023. He has a team-high 97 tackles, one sack and one interception. Sophomore linebacker Zakye Barker is second on the squad with 81 stops, two sacks and one forced fumble.

NC State and East Carolina don’t have much recruiting overlap, but do have a shared history with senior wide receiver Anthony Smith. The 6-3, 188-pound Smith was NC State’s fastest player, and signed the class of 2020.

Smith was a high school punter at Huntingtown (Md.) High, and was turned loose as a wide receiver his senior year, getting the attention of NC State and others. Rivals.com had him as a two-star prospect.

Smith finished his NCSU career with 13 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns in 34 games from 2020-23. Smith has exploded for 38 catches for 767 yards and six touchdowns this season in showcasing his blazing speed. He has topped 100 receiving yards in three of the last five games, including four catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 40-28 win over North Texas on Nov. 23.

Freshman tight end Jayvontay Conner of Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth claimed an NC State offer, but picked Ole Miss, and then transferred to ECU after one year.

NC State also offered junior safety Dontavius Nash of Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss, who picked North Carolina and transferred to East Carolina in 2023. He has 17 tackles and four passes defended this season.

NC State assistant head coach Ruffin McNeill is also someone the two programs have an affinity toward. The 66-year-old McNeill played defensive back at ECU from 1976-80, and then became the defensive coach for a year in 1992. He returned to Greenville as ECU's head coach from 2010-15, and his offensive coordinator the first five years was current USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

McNeill went to four bowls in six years with the Pirates, including the 2010 Military Bowl against Maryland, and went 42-34 overall and 30-18 in two leagues ECU played in. His best year came in 2013 in going 10-3 overall and 6-2 in CUSA.