NC State dominated the second half to roll to a 83-65 win over Syracuse and will play Duke at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. NC State improved to 19-14 overall and Syracuse fell to 20-12, and will likely play in the NIT Tournament.

Syracuse swept the regular season series, with one game a blowout at the Orange, and the other a shootout where NC State had to rally back to nearly win in Raleigh. Neither game looked anything like what happened Wednesday.

NC State showed that the first two meetings meant nothing against Syracuse in advancing to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Washington, D.C.

“To be honest with you, they won two really good games against us and we talked about it,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “Give our guys a lot of credit. We were locked in and understood the scouting report. We did a better job of guarding certain people.

“We are the type of team where when our defense is really good, our offense tends to be elite.”

Duke topped NC State 79-64 on March 4 in Raleigh, with the Blue Devils essentially taking care of business over the last 10 minutes.

NC State knows the key part is taking care of business.

“Honestly, from our point of view, I don’t think we ever lost it,” said NCSU senior center D.J. Burns on confidence. “We were waiting to play a complete game. Tonight, was one of those nights where we handled business.”

The Wolfpack know they have to win the ACC Tournament to keep the season going for sure, but perhaps the door has also opened to make the NIT Tournament.

“We are fighting and I got guys in the locker room that really believe,” Keatts said. “The will to win. I think our guys are understanding a part of that. It doesn’t get easier and every team in this league can beat you.

“I think they all have the mentality that we don’t want to go home. Stay together, stick together, fight together.”

NC State welcomed back senior scoring wiz D.J. Horne, but he needed a half to get into a groove. He was scoreless in seven minutes of action in the first half and then exploded for 16 big second-half points.

Horne suffered a hip-flexor injury during the Pittsburgh game and only played 12 minutes in a road loss. He then missed the Louisville game Tuesday in the ACC Tournament, and it wasn’t until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that he was cleared to play Syracuse.

NC State actually trailed 39-37 with 18:45 left in the game, but went on a vicious 21-2 run to open up a dominating 58-41 lead with 12:33 left. Horne had 11 points during the stretch and junior guard Jayden Taylor had two big three-pointers.

NC State won the battle of the boards 40-31, including 17-8 on offensive rebounds. That led to a big 20-7 advantage in second-chance points.

The Wolfpack also forced an impressive 19 turnovers and had 30-9 edge in points off turnovers. Combine that with shooting 20-of-24 at the free-throw line, while the Orange made five free throws.