NC State found a way to not just connect with senior offensive lineman Michael Gibbs, but also his family.

That proved to be the difference in the Wolfpack landing the Rivals.com three-star prospect. Gibbs had told the Wolfpack coaches a week ago during his official visit, but announced publicly Sunday. He felt a sense of accomplishment after the dust settled after his verbal commit.

NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague gave Gibbs his first P4 offer, happening on Nov. 3, 2023.