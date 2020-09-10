NC State graduate defensive end Daniel Joseph appeared in 32 games for Penn State before transferring following the conclusion of his redshirt junior season with the Nittany Lions in 2019. Despite tallying 38 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks in three seasons as a reserve in the Penn State defensive line rotation, Joseph felt it was time for a fresh start after some self-reflection. "Being there for three and a half years and not yielding the results that I wanted personally coming in as a freshman, I felt like change was necessary for my own growth and development in terms of where I want to be and the places I want to get to," Joseph said. "I figured a change was needed in some way, shape or form because I couldn’t keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result." Now the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder arrives in Raleigh as a helpful veteran presence in a talented, yet youthful position group.

NC State graduate defensive end Daniel Joseph played in 32 games for Penn State over the past three seasons. (NC State Media Relations)

In an offseason surrounded by contagion and uncertainty about a season being played, Joseph has taken a positive mindset about the social restrictions of a pandemic by focusing on his self-improvement to capitalize on the fresh start. "For the most part, it has been just football and my room," Joseph said. "There hasn’t been much interaction with anyone else honestly, besides my team. It’s been wake up in the morning, practice, same routine, finish up, come back and school right away. "I’ve been kind of grateful that I’ve been able to have this time to myself and have that tunnel vision to focus on whatever I need to focus on. I feel like that’s been very beneficial to my personal growth and my athletic growth as well." As a first-year player in a new program, the veteran defensive end has tried to step up as a leader through his actions and personal accountability as opposed to a more traditional vocal role. His experienced football eye sees the talent in the young position group and wants to help facilitate the growth of his underclassmen peers. "Nick Booker-Brown is a kid that at first glance you would never think he could do the things that he can do, but that kid is an athlete, he’s a ball player," Joseph said. "Claude [Larkins] as well, he’s definitely a kid that is going to be very good in the near future as he continues to progress along. C.J. [Clark] is also a very, very talented guy that can do a lot of big things this upcoming year from a young guy standpoint. "I wouldn’t really say that I’ve taken these guys under my wing, but we kind of motivate each other and push each other daily no matter what. Those are three guys that I for sure like to work with, not just to hold me accountable and make sure I'm still pushing myself to get better, but also so that I do the same for them as well."