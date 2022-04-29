NC State defensive back Nehki Meredith on move

NC State defensive back Nehki Meredith has entered the transfer portal Friday. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder appeared in three games on special teams last year, getting a tackle for the Wolfpack last year. The former Rivals.com three-star prospect was the No. 23 overall player in Virginia in the class of 2020 coming out Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan High.

NC State defensive back Nehki Meredith has answered the transfer portal. (NC State)

Meredith picked NC State over Texas Christian and enrolled early. He had offers from NC State, Duke, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. Meredith checked out Duke, LSU, NC State, North Carolina Penn State, Pitt, TCU and Virginia Tech, among others. NC State offseason transfers: Terrell Dawkins, defensive end (South Carolina) Max Fisher, wide receiver Ibrahim Kante, defensive end (Buffalo) Mario Love, cornerback (North Carolina A&T) Khalid Martin, safety Aaron McLaughin, quarterback (Jacksonville State) Nehki Meredith, defensive back Ian Williams, kicker (Furman)

