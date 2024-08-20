NC State DE Jy'Kevious Hibbler adjusted well to high-major level
Defensive end Jy'Kevious "Red" Hibbler arrived from junior college last year with the reputation he could really rush the passer.
The 6-foot-2, 264-pounder from Louisville, Miss., lived up to that reputation with 6.5 sacks among his 13 tackles in 13 games played. Hibbler, who attended Northwest Mississippi C.C., had 16 sacks in three years at the program before he arrived at NC State.
The fifth-year senior might be the smallest of the NC State defensive ends, but he found his niche and hopes to expand and be a more complete player this season.
