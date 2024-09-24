NC State DE Isaiah Shirley ready for increased role

Shirley has played in three of the first four games, with six tackles in 60 plays, including a memorable sack and forced fumble on the last play of the Western Carolina win Aug. 29.

Shirley took advantage of the extra playing time and logged a career-high 30 snaps and had a tackle in the 59-35 loss at Clemson on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 273-pounder will have an increased role in the defensive end rotation with former junior college transfer Jy’Kevious Hibbler electing to redshirt after four games and likely transferring.

NC State redshirt freshman Isaiah Shirley was singled out for not letting the score of the Clemson game dictate his effort level in the second half.

Shirley had been thinking about that first career sack ever since he picked NC State on June 21, 2022, over Virginia Tech and Duke.

“I got a run through and actually no one blocked me on that play,” Shirley said. “We had a blitz on and everybody ran their blitz tracks. They didn’t have enough to block us.”

NC State coach Dave Doeren said he’d challenge the team this week, and he has delivered.

“The intensity, the competitiveness that we had today was really back,” Shirley said. “It felt like fall camp again, really. I mean, guys were flying around. Different guys in there moving around, just really trying to create some competitive depth in the room.”

Northern Illinois (2-1 overall) wants to come in and run the football at 12 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium, and then run the ball some more.

Getting back to the identity of “Hard, Tough, Together” doesn’t just happen overnight. Having tougher practice might be the new trend, though not to the point of having too many injuries.

“We need to be competitive, flying around, and if that's less physical, you still need to be going fast,” Shirley said.

Shirley said what the Wolfpack put on film against Clemson doesn’t define the defense. Between the Tennessee and Clemson losses, it’s been a humbling situation for the 2-2 squad. The good news is that NCSU won’t likely see a top 20 squad again this season.

“The hardest thing for anybody in the world, is just being honest with ourselves,” Shirley said. “Knowing what we're doing wrong, being able to look at it, eat it, look at the film, know that's what we put on film.”

Shirley has the strength to take on blockers in the Wolfpack’s 3-3-5 scheme. He said now isn’t the time to doubt the defensive scheme.

“Being firm, being tight, and that will get fixed,” Shirley said. “I mean, you've seen it for years. It works.”

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect has been able to play both defensive end and tight end during his short time at NC State.

“Last year, I played tight end and that really helped confidence,” Shirley said. “I’m strong enough to do this. I have the athletic ability enough to do this.

“It really made me fell like I was helping the team.”