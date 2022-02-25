NC State DE Ibrahim Kante to transfer

Fifth-year senior Ibrahim Kante entered the transfer portal Friday, becoming the second defensive end to do so. Terrell Dawkins transferred from NC State to South Carolina earlier this offseason.

Kante started 13 of the 43 games he appeared in the last four years, amassing 1,016 plays. He had 52 career tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries. He earned his degree in sport management during the summer of 2021.

The New York City native had 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 11 games last year. The 6-foot-4, 263-pounder, who has a wingspan of 6-11, suffered a finger injury against Furman and missed the big win over Clemson. Kante played at least 19 snaps over the final three games.

Kante was a Rivals.com two-star prospect, who has gained 28 pounds since high school. He spent a post-graduate year at Pawling (N.Y.) Trinity Pawling High after going to Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes.

Kante picked NC State over offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Connecticut, Old Dominion and Temple. He also turned down late overtures from Boston College and Rutgers.



