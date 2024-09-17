NC State DE Davin Vann understands winning at Clemson

in other news
NC State will have new quarterback for Clemson game
NC State coach Dave Doeren's recaps the 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech, and the new quarterback starter at Clemson.
NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start
FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State quarterback commit Will Wilson is off to a magical senior year.
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 16
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Scouting video: NC State QB commit Will Wilson dominates
FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State senior quarterback commit Will Wilson showed that the future is in good hands last Thursday.
Photo gallery: Louisiana Tech at NC State
NC State rallied with a big second half to pull away 30-20 over visiting Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann has been part of Wolfpack teams that have won two of the last three games against Clemson.
Vann and NCSU broke through with a 27-21 double-overtime win against Clemson on Sept. 25, 2021, at Carter-Finley Stadium. He had a tackle and half a sack in the contest.
Vann had four tackles but Clemson proved too strong in a 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.
NC State won again Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium, with Vann getting five tackles and a sack in the 24-17 victory Oct. 28, 2023.
Vann shared his thoughts Tuesday about playing Clemson for his final time, but also the first time for freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey.
