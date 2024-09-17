NC State DE Davin Vann understands winning at Clemson

NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann has been part of Wolfpack teams that have won two of the last three games against Clemson.

Vann and NCSU broke through with a 27-21 double-overtime win against Clemson on Sept. 25, 2021, at Carter-Finley Stadium. He had a tackle and half a sack in the contest.

Vann had four tackles but Clemson proved too strong in a 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.

NC State won again Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium, with Vann getting five tackles and a sack in the 24-17 victory Oct. 28, 2023.

Vann shared his thoughts Tuesday about playing Clemson for his final time, but also the first time for freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey.