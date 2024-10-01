NC State DE Davin Vann helping in any way he can
NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann and his family had the U-Haul truck ready to roll after practice Tuesday for items to help victims of Hurricane Helene.
The Vann family is making sure the Durham Rescue Mission can help individuals and families shattered in Western North Carolina by Hurricane Helene.
Vann talked about the motivation following practice Tuesday.
