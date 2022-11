NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson was enjoying the Wake Forest at Louisville game from home Saturday.

That was one of the perks of playing last Thursday against Virginia Tech. What Gibson saw, particularly in the third quarter, was Louisville's defense going on a terror of creating turnovers en route to a 48-21 Cardinals' win. Louisville forced eight turnovers and had eight sacks, which is Nirvana for any defensive coordinator.

NC State hosts Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

