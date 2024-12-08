NC State DC Tony Gibson gets Marshall head coaching job

Gibson's bonafides in the state of West Virginia is impressive. He was born in Van, W.Va., and played at Glenville State from 1991-94. He eventually became the defensive back coach at Glenville State in 1996, and later worked at Cumberland and West Virginia Tech.

The 52-year-old Gibson fittingly will get his first opportunity at Marshall, where he'll replace Charles Huff , who left for Southern Miss. Marshall went 10-3 overall and 7-1 in the Sun Belt, and won the league championship Saturday, defeating Louisiana 31-3.

NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson will become a Division I coach for the first time.

Gibson broke through and became the defensive back coach at West Virginia from 2001-2007 under then head coach Rich Rodriguez. He returned to WVU as the safeties coach in 2013, and then became the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2014-18.

Gibson was a nominee in 2021 for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation's top assistant coach. The Wolfpack's defense ranked second in the ACC in points allowed (19.7), third in total defense (331.6 yards), third in rushing defense (124.0) and third in passing yards allowed (207.6). The defense led the ACC and was 14th nationally with 15 interceptions.

The 2022 Wolfpack defense kept the standard in allowing 19.2 points per game, along with 100.7 rushing yards a contest and 226.2 passing yards per game.

Led by star outside linebacker Payton Wilson, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Wolfpack allowed 20.8 points, 116.5 rushing yards and 215.6 passing yards per game.

Without Wilson, the defense had more challenges this past fall, and teams had a propensity for getting some big plays.

NC State ranked 15th in the ACC with allowing 30.5 points per game this season, and 13th with 384.8 yards a contest.

Gibson was paid $1.5 million per year for his efforts at NC State. He reportedly turned down the Charlotte job in the last week. His NC State salary also meant he could be picky in his next job.

Gibson was named the Big 12 Defensive Coordinator of the Year by Athlon at West Virginia. Gibson’s Mountaineers units ranked fifth in total defense in the 10-team conference in 2018, eighth in 2017, third in 2016, second in 2015 and sixth in 2014.

Following West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen's exit to Houston in 2019, Gibson came to Raleigh as the Wolfpack's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He replaced Dave Huxtable as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2020, and his 3-3-5 defensive scheme found a home at Carter-Finley Stadium.