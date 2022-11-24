Gibson has coached at West Virginia (two stints), Michigan, Pittsburgh, Arizona and NC State. With the Wolfpack, he has put together game plans for future first-round pick Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, third-round pick Malik Willis of Liberty and fifth-round pick Sam Howell of North Carolina.

It’s safe to say that Gibson has helped game-plan against numerous quarterbacks who became future NFL players. Now, he has another challenge in facing North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye on Friday. The 6-4 1/2, 220-pound Maye is an NFL lock barring injury. He has gone 269-of-391 passing for 3,614 yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions, plus leads the Tar Heels with 147 carries for 597 yards and five scores.

“It is jus his poise and arm strength, his poise in the pocket and he doesn’t get rattled,” Gibson said. “People send the house at him and he’ll stand in there and make a throw or just out-run him. He’s well ahead of his age right now.”

The most famous of the players Gibson battled against is arguably Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes played at Texas Tech when Gibson was at West Virginia.

The Mountaineers defeated Mahomes and the Red Raiders in both 2015 and 2016, with Gibson as defensive coordinator. Mahomes threw 496 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the two meetings.

Other quarterbacks of note included Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Mayfield played at Texas Tech and Oklahoma, and Murray at Oklahoma.

"I don't get to watch them a lot [in the NFL], but Patrick Mahomes obviously is the one that is the latest," Gibson said. "Kyler Murray, we faced a bunch of them in the Big 12 that are doing big things in the NFL."

Digging deeper, some other star quarterbacks Gibson coached against were Kirk Cousins at Michigan State, Teddy Bridgewater and Brian Brohm at Louisville, Geno Smith at West Virginia, Matt Barkley at USC and Marcus Mariota at Oregon. The list is lengthy.

NC State coach Dave Doeren is also no stranger to quality quarterback play, whether it is how own quarterbacks, or facing future first-round picks such as Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson at Clemson.

Doeren knows Maye will be a stiff challenge to slow down.

“I think Maye is really playing good football at quarterback,” Doeren said. “He is taking care of the ball, running well and is there leading rusher.

“As good as the offense was with Sam, he’s taking it to a different place.”