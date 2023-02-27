NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson has a good blend of youth and experience, but a few holes will need to get certified.

Gibson broke down the return of sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson, and how veterans Devon Betty and Jaylon Scott have waited their turn and are ready to go.

Gibson is also excited about the depth on the defensive line, calling it the deepest he's seen during his time in Raleigh.

Gibson also signed a new contract this offseason, and while he does have head coaching aspirations, but it would have to take a terrific situation for him to leave Raleigh.

Click below to watch the interview: