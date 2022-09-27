NC State held Clemson to 14 points in regulation and went on to win 27-21 in double overtime at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021. The Wolfpack rode the momentum of that game to go 9-3 and most of the players on defense have returned.

What happened last year was last year is the message NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson has delivered to the players.

“We don’t talk about last year,” Gibson said. “It is time to move on. They are explosive, we know it. We have to have our ‘A’ game and play hard and play assignment football, and be on the same page and tackle well.”

The two teams square off again this Saturday, but the stakes are raised. Clemson (4-0 overall) is No. 5 in the latest The Associated Press poll, with NC State (4-0 overall) at No. 10. It’s rarified air for the Wolfpack players, though Gibson has quite a bit of marquee games on his resume.

Gibson was blunt that Clemson’s offense has improved this season, evidenced by the Tigers’ 51-45 double overtime victory over Wake Forest last Saturday.

“They have great players and have recruited well,” Gibson said. “They have good kids that make a lot of plays.”

Much of the spotlight has been on the improved play of junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has shed 30 pounds since last year. He’s gone 83-of-129 passing for 1,033 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, plus has added 169 yards and a score. The offensive line is giving him more time this season.

“Their quarterback has been much improved and throws the ball well,” Gibson said. “He’ll extend plays on you and he can be a threat in the run game as well.

“Deep balls right now, he’s throwing very accurate down the field. Guys are making plays for them.”

Another noticeable difference has been the one-two punch of tight ends Jake Briningstool, a sophomore, and senior Davis Allen. They have combined for 19 catches for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

NC State’s defense hasn’t been tested too much with tight ends. ECU flex tight end Ryan Jones caught four passes for 22 yards in the season opener. Texas Tech tight end Mason Tharp had three catches for 26 yards.

“Those guys [from Clemson] are very skilled in the red zone and we have to make sure we have people on them and body them up,” Gibson said.

Gibson knows the weather could also impact the situation Saturday night at Clemson, with Hurricane Ian threatening to be a factor.

“Let it get as nasty as it can,” Gibson said. “Our guys will like that.”

It could mean more rushing attempts for Clemson sophomore back Will Shipley, who had 353 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season.

“We know a lot about Will and he’s going to be motivated to play his best against us,” Gibson said. “He scored a touchdown against us last year. We have to wrap him up. He runs hard and he runs strong.”

When Gibson was the defensive backs coach at West Virginia, he had a handful of high-powered games based on The Associated Poll. Some were regular season games and one in particular was the Sugar Bowl against Georgia on Jan. 3, 2006. No. 11-ranked West Virginia jumped No. 8 Georgia early and held on to a. 38-35 win.

The next year, West Virginia was ranked No. 3 in the country and Louisville was No. 5 overall. The Cardinals won at home 44-34 on Nov. 3, 2006. Another top 10 matchup came Jan. 3, 2008, in the Fiesta Bowl. No. 9-ranked West Virginia had a big 48-28 win over No. 4 Oklahoma.

Gibson was rehired at WVU as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2014-18. That stretch had a pair of highly-ranked showdowns against Oklahoma and future NFL quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

No. 9-ranked OU won 56-28 over No. 14 West Virginia on Nov. 20, 2016. Oklahoma won a shootout 59-56 over West Virginia on Nov. 24, 2018, with the Sooners ranked No. 6 at the time and the Mountaineers were No. 13.

“We are playing a great opponent, a national audience,” Gibson said. “This is why you come to NC State for these type of games.

“What we have to do is be the best us we can be. We don’t need an out of body experience or turn into super heroes or try to. We just need to do our job, practice the right way and earn our victory.”