Wake Forest wide receiver Jahmal Banks caught a 28-yard pass to the NC State one-yard line, with the Wolfpack up 3-0. The Demon Deacons didn’t even get a point on the drive.

NC State’s goal-line stand at the end of the first quarter against Wake Forest on Saturday might be the shining moment for the defense this season.

NCSU senior middle linebacker Isaiah Moore made three straight plays to drive the Demon Deacons back 16 yards, with the third down play a nine-yard sack. Wake Forest normally reliable kicker Matthew Dennis pushed the 35-yard field and that goal-line stand loomed large the rest of the game.

“That was a huge play,” NCSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson said. “We had spent a lot of time the last week, practice-wise. They have good schemes there. [WFU quarterback] Sam [Hartman] does such a great job of hiding the ball, pulling and making great throws.”

After back-to-back wins over Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, the energy of the program has changed.

“We have always believed, and we never had an issue in believing, but was that another step? Yes. Was that a huge win for our program? Yes,” Gibson said. “Defensively, I’ve been proud of these kids. They’ve played their tail off all year long.”

Sixteen defensive players will be walking for Senior Day before the Boston College matchup Saturday. Some could return and that also includes walk-on players. Core seniors such as nose tackle Cory Durden, safeties Cyrus Fagan and Tanner Ingle, the aforementioned Moore and cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr., will definitely be playing their last game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“It’s going to be emotional,” Gibson said. “I hate to lose all these guys. It’s a special group. I don’t know if I ever had this many guys that contributed so much to build the defense.”

NC State freshman quarterback MJ Morris has also been able to take some pressure off from the defense. His ability to make explosive plays has been welcomed. Gibson knows a thing or two about quality quarterback player. He’s game-planned against future NFL quarterbacks such as Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Malik Willis (Liberty) and Sam Howell (North Carolina), while at NC State. He also has tangled with Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech when he was coaching at West Virginia.

“I love the way MJ carries himself and he doesn’t seem to ever get rattled,” Gibson said. “He just has that ‘it’ factor about him. He’s poised and doesn’t get rattled. The game is not too big or too fast for him.

“I’m glad he is on our team right now.”

NC State will be going from facing a crafty veteran such as Hartman to possibly facing freshman Emmett Morehead, who made a successful first start against Duke last Friday. He filled in for injured Phil Jurkovec.

Gibson expects max protection and for BC to take shots downfield to star wide receiver Zay Flowers.

“He played really well against Duke and threw the ball well,” Gibson said. “He’s a big kid. It’s almost like two different offenses when you watch them.”