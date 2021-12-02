NC State could get momentum boost with exciting Nebraska win

Seabron had a career-high 39 points and 18 rebounds in 57 minutes to lead NC State to a thrilling 104-100 four-overtime victory over Nebraska on Wednesday in front of 11,562 fans at PNC Arena. The points were also a ACC/Big Ten Challenge record.

NC State nearly played two different games in one, but the one constant was redshirt sophomore Dereon Seabron’s relentlessness.

Every bit of Seabron was needed with NC State playing without starters Cam Hayes (ejection), Casey Morsell (ankle injury) and Jericole Hellems (fouled out) at various points in the game. NC State improved to 6-1 overall and host Louisville at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Between the victory over Nebraska and the commitment of five-star junior shooting guard Robert Dillingham, NCSU coach Kevin Keatts had a great day.

“Man, I don’t know if I want this day to end,” Keatts said. “It has been a good day.”

The first challenge for NC State was trying to back in the game in regulation.

Nebraska proved loose with the ball in the first half with 11 turnovers, but still led 39-38 at halftime. NU star freshman Bryce McGowens had a three-point play to stretch the lead to 57-44 with 12:37 left in the game, and the Cornhuskers were in control.

Thing particularly looked dire when Seabron banged his knee with another player and had to be helped to the locker room with 8:47 remaining. NCSU was down 61-51 and didn’t have much momentum throughout the second half.

"At the time, my knee was hurting, but I just had to push through it and get out there and finish out the game," Seabron said.

NC State started torching Nebraska’s sagging defense and Hellems hit a corner three-pointer to tie the game at 61-61. However, a fracas broke out in front of NC State’s bench, leading to the ejection of Hayes and NU’s Lat Mayen.

Seabron’s impressive drive and dunk gave NC State a 69-68 lead with 2:04 left. He later tied the game at 70-70 after splitting free throws with 7.2 seconds left.

Nebraska had a chance to win the game at the end, but the officials didn’t call a foul on Alonzo Verge’s drive at the buzzer, and the Wolfpack made it to the first overtime.

Both teams struggled in the first overtime, with both teams scoring four points apiece. The action picked up considerably in the second overtime. Seabron had a smooth drive to give NC State an 86-85 lead with 4.6 seconds left, but freshman Terquavion Smith inexplicably fouled McGowens with 2.5 seconds left. Thankfully for NC State, he couldn’t close out the game and he missed the second free. Then it was on to the third overtime.

"In the second overtime, I just felt like nobody on the court could stop me from getting to the rim," Seabron said.

Hellems fouled out of the third overtime with 2:14 left and former Nebraska player Thomas Allen made his first appearance of the game. Allen ended up chipping five points and three rebounds in eight minutes of action.

Sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona proved to be the hero at the end of the third overtime. He got an offensive rebound and scored to tie the game at 92-92 with five seconds left. He then disrupted McGowens’ drive at the other end. Dowuona had four points, seven rebounds and eight loud blocks. He has 15 blocks the last two games.

"This was the most blocks I've ever had," Dowuona said. "It was just all work. At that point [in the third overtime], everybody was tired. I was going to be the person to push harder, and that is what I did."

NC State might have been down three starters in the fourth overtime, but it still had Seabron. He scored on a drive with 46 seconds remaining and NC State led 100-95. He later tacked on two free throws to keep the lead at 102-97 with 24 seconds remaining, and the Wolfpack could start celebrating some or feel relief.

“I thought Dereon was tremendous,” Keatts said. “We were playing with babies, but I thought they did a tremendous job finishing the game. Their fight was unbelievable.”

Verge finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead Nebraska, with McGowens adding 24 points and nine boards.

Both teams struggled with their three-point shooting. NC State went 6 of 34 on three-pointers, and Nebraska was 9 of 37.

“I never doubted that we’d win the game,” Keatts said. “There was 10 minutes left in the game and we were down 14. You could see it in their eyes during every time out and huddle that we felt like we were going to win the game.”