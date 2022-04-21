NC State completes staff with Kareem Richardson

Richardson joins new hire Levi Watkins and previous assistant coach James Johnson on coach Kevin Keatts’ staff. Richardson arrives from Clemson and Watkins was at Mississippi.

Long-time college coach Kareem Richardson was hired by NC State for the third and final assistant coach position.

Richardson and Watkins replace Mike Summey and Roy Roberson for the Wolfpack, who went 11-21 overall and 4-16 in the ACC.

“I’m excited to welcome Kareem to Raleigh,” said Keatts, in a statement. “I go way back with Kareem and have always had a tremendous amount of respect for his ability to teach the game of basketball and relate to the young men in his program. He’s a terrific coach who also has six years experience as a head coach. He will be an incredible asset for our staff and players and we’re lucky to have him here.”

Keatts and Richardson were assistant coaches together at Louisville in 2012-13. The Cardinals went 35-5 overall and won the national title with a 82-76 victory over Michigan. The title has since been vacated for NCAA rules violations.

Richardson was soon hired at Missouri-Kansas City, where he was from 2013-19, where he went 75-118 overall and 38-50 in the Missouri Valley Conference. He coached future NC State graduate transfer Danny Dixon with the Kangaroos. Richardson also had been an assistant coach at UMKC in 2007-08.

Richardson has also been an assistant coach at Indiana State (twice), Wright State, Evansville, Drake and Xavier, besides Louisville and Clemson.

The 47-year-old Richardson, who played down-state at Rantoul (Ill.) High, played two years at East Carolina before transferring to Evansville from 1995-97.

The 5-foot-11 Richardson averaged 7.3 points and 3.1 assists per game at ECU, and shot 32.7 percent from the field and 25.0 percent on three-pointers. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 assists a contest at Evansville, and shot 40 percent from the field and 38.4 percent on three-pointers.