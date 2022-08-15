WAKE FOREST — NC State senior commit Tamarcus Cooley has less phone calls and text messages to worry about since he committed to the Wolfpack on July 4.

Cooley woke up at after 5 a.m. and called up NCSU coach Dave Doeren at 6 a.m. to give him the news. Now, he’s been getting ready for his senior season, got to meet some of the other Wolfpack recruits at Alpha Wolf on July 29 and is excited a bout playing his first game for Rolesville (N.C.) High on Friday.